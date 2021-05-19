Sierra Leone: Kono Mayor to Construct a New Market in Koeyor Community

17 May 2021
Concord Times (Freetown)

Mayor Komba Mathew Sam turning the sod for the new market

The exercise which has been described by many as historic and ground breaking saw KNSCC is set to construct a new community market for the people of Koeyor in Gbense Chiefdom, with the Council's own source revenue.

Part of this ground breaking achievement, His Worship the Mayor of KNSCC; Komba Mathew Sam did a symbolic turning of the sod to mark the officially commencement of the construction of the new market as part of Council's social and economic development initiative for the Koidu municipality.

The official sod turning ceremony took place at the Koyeor Community Barry amidst pomp and pageantry drawn from a jubilant crowd of women, youth and stakeholders in recognition of the hard work and visionary leadership shown by the mayor just within three years of his tenure.

Remarking, the mayor alluded that the project is a major felt need of the community driven by popular demand. He recognized the support and hard work shown by many stakeholders, including a popular Kono-based business magnate called Abdulai Sidibay (aka Sidibay the Bomba), paramount chiefs, mining companies and KNSCC staff to get this vision actualized. This ground breaking event is an historic occasion for the people of Koeyor community who have been deprived from such facility for far too long.

The construction of the new market will cost over $25,000 (250 Million Leones) for a period of 6 months with funds generated by the Council through local resource mobilization. Since the establishment of Local Councils in 2004, this is the first ever community market to be constructed with own sources (revenue) generated by KNSCC. The market will have storage and toilet facilities and provide a unique opportunity for trade and commerce contributing to household income and livelihoods for women and other petty traders.

Mayor Mathew Komba Sam has won the admiration of many as a result of his magnificent display of statesmanship, hard work and visionary leadership. The historic construction of the Koeyor community market epitomizes his numerous accomplishments as a mayor within three years, and also underpins his ability and agility to unleash more developmental programmes for the Koidu municipality.

