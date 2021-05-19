Egypt: President El-Sisi Pays Official Visit to Paris

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi heads to the French Capital, Paris, to participate in the Paris Conference to support the transition in Sudan and the Summit on Financing African Economies. The two events will be held on May 17 and 18, respectively.

The Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency stated that the President's participation came in response to the French President Emmanuel Macron's invitation. This reflects the close and growing bilateral relations between Egypt and France as well as Egypt's pivotal role in supporting the transitional phase in Sudan on the regional and international levels. This is in addition to Egypt's leverage in the African continent that contributes to strengthening international initiatives aimed at supporting African countries.

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met on Sunday evening 5/16/2021 in the French capital, Paris, with President of the Transitional Sovereign Council (TSC) General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.

The Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency stated that the President praised the strong and long-standing brotherly relations between Egypt and Sudan and the advanced level they reached at various levels during the recent period. The President expressed Egypt's aspiration to deepen and strengthen already-robust relations in a way that contributes to achieving the interests of the two brotherly countries and peoples, especially at the security, military, economic and trade levels.

In this context, the President affirmed Egypt's keenness to participate in the International Conference to Support the Sudanese Transition in a way that helps achieve political, security and economic stability in Sudan. This is encouraged by Egypt's full support for Sudan in all fields and the close link between the Egyptian and Sudanese national security as well as the historical ties uniting the people of the Nile Valley.

The President also indicated that Egypt is committed to making every effort to support the steps taken by the Sudanese government to achieve economic stability, discharge Sudan of its accumulated debts and reduce its financing burdens. Therefore, Egypt will participate in the international initiative for Sudan's debt relief by the use of Egypt's share in the International Monetary Fund to pay off doubtful debts. His Excellency praised, in this context, the courageous steps that Sudan is taking in the direction of the economic structural reform. This reflects a real political will to make the transitional phase successful. The President affirmed Egypt's readiness to transfer the Egyptian experience in economic reform and train Sudanese cadres.

For his part, the President of the TSC expressed Sudan's deep appreciation for Egypt's efforts under the leadership of President El-Sisi to support Sudan during this transitional phase, which was embodied in the President's keenness to personally participate in the current Paris Conference to support Sudan's transition, which consolidates the strong, extended ties binding the two countries, praising, in this respect, the mutual efforts to improve joint cooperation between the two countries and enhance the unlimited Egyptian support through various forums to preserve the safety and stability of Sudan.

Gen Al-Burhan affirmed that there are prospects for developing joint cooperation between the two friendly countries and Sudan's keenness to provide a supportive environment in various strategic development areas. The Sudanese government also relies on Egypt's support for Sudan's efforts to bring down and reschedule foreign debts.

Moreover, President of the TSC asserted that cooperation between the two countries will facilitate the transfer of Egypt's inspiring experience in economic reform, training Sudanese cadres, and providing assistance in overcoming challenges, hence reflecting the depth of relations between the two countries.

The Egyptian and Sudanese bilateral cooperation was discussed during the meeting in which the two parties affirmed their satisfaction of the level of coordination between the two counties, especially with the intensive exchange of political visits during the recent period.

The two sides agreed on the importance of strengthening economic relations and boosting bilateral trade to a level that matches the existing momentum in bilateral relations. This was especially demonstrated in the intensified joint military cooperation showcased in the joint drills, dubbed "The Nile Eagles 2", held at the Merowe air base, thus reflecting the two brotherly countries' firm belief that their national security is inseparable.

The meeting, also, reviewed the latest developments of the regional issues of mutual interest, including the situation at the Sudanese-Ethiopian borders and the developments related to a number of crises in some regional countries. In this context, an agreement was reached on continuing intense consultation and mutual coordination for the common interest of the two brotherly countries and peoples.

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received, at his residence in Paris, Mr. Eric Trappier, CEO of Dassault Aviation, the French aerospace company that manufactures Rafale fighter jets.

The Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency stated that the President affirmed Egypt's pride in the extended and fruitful cooperation with Dassault Aviation. This reflects the depth of defense cooperation between the two friendly countries, Egypt and France, most especially demonstrated in the military parts produced by the French company, which add to the capabilities of the Egyptian Armed Forces.

For his part, Mr. Trappier expressed his honor to meet the President and stressed the keenness of Dassault to enhance existing cooperation with Egypt as it is one of the company's most important global partners. Additionally, Mr. Trappier was interested in the development of cooperation in light of the significance of Egypt's role in strengthening stability and security in the Middle East, the Eastern Mediterranean and the African continent as well as Egypt's prominent role in the international efforts to combat terrorism.

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met on Monday morning 5/17/2021 in the French capital, Paris, with the French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency stated that the French President welcomed the President's revisit to Paris, affirming France's appreciation of Egypt on the official and popular levels, and its pride in the historical ties between the two friendly countries as well as its commitment to strengthening the course of joint bilateral relations in various fields, and to support Egypt's capabilities and efforts under the leadership of the President, to combat terrorism and extremist ideology, and to achieve security and stability in the entire region.

For his part, the President affirmed Egypt's keenness to consolidate and deepen the extended strategic partnership with the French Republic, which represents an important pillar for maintaining security and stability in the Middle East region, expressing his aspiration to maximize coordination and consultation with the French side during the coming period on various regional issues, as well as bilateral cooperation files; especially the security and military ones, in light of the great challenges at the regional level, which is characterized by turmoil and conflicts.

The Spokesman stated that the meeting witnessed discussed ways to strengthen the frameworks of bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries at various levels, especially at the economic and commercial levels by increasing the volume of French investments in Egypt since France is considered one of Egypt's most important partners in the European continent. This is in addition to the great current opportunity to be in the Egyptian market to take advantage of the modern infrastructure and improve the business performance climate.

On his part, the French President praised the successful steps of the comprehensive development process in Egypt and the major national projects underway, stressing France's keenness to support Egypt's development efforts and support in all fields through the exchange of experiences and joint investment.

The meeting, also, discussed on a number of regional files, especially the developments in the eastern Mediterranean, Libya and Syria, where the President emphasized in this regard that there is no way to settle these crises except through political solutions, in a way that preserves the unity of their territories and the integrity of their national institutions to provide the security basis for combating terrorist organizations and besieging their members to prevent their movement to other countries in the region.

President "Macron" expressed France's aspiration to intensify joint coordination with Egypt on Middle East issues, in light of the Egyptian political weight in its regional environment, praising in this context the efforts made by Egypt to reach political solutions to the existing crises.

The two sides also reviewed the developments of the Palestinian issue and ways to revive the peace process in light of recent developments, as the French President expressed his country's great appreciation for the Egyptian efforts, expressing his aspiration to continue consultations with Egypt in this regard. While President Sisi affirmed Egypt's steadfast position in this regard, calling for putting an end to acts of violence as soon as possible, and reaching a just and comprehensive solution that guarantees the rights of the Palestinian people and the establishment of their independent state in accordance with international references.

As for the GERD file, President Sisi affirmed Egypt's adherence to its water rights by reaching a fair and binding legal agreement that guarantees clear rules for the process of filling and operating the dam and achieves the common interests of all parties stating that "Egypt will not accept any harm to its water interests".

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met on Monday afternoon 17/5/2021 with a number of African leaders and international figures participating in the Paris Conference to support the transitional phase in Sudan.

Tuesday 18/5/2021

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met on Tuesday morning 18/5/2021, at his residence in Paris, today with the Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa.

The Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency stated that the President expressed Egypt's aspiration to continue advancing Egypt-Portugal relations and to promote joint cooperation at all levels.

The President also commended the current Portuguese Presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU) and its efforts in support of the African issues. His Excellency expressed his appreciation of the close coordination between the two friendly countries on the regional and international issues of mutual interest, stressing the importance of continuing and strengthening the mechanisms of regular and periodic consultation between the two countries.

For his part, the Portuguese Prime Minister expressed his country's appreciation for the close friendship and cooperation between the two countries. He further affirmed Portugal's keenness to strengthen these relations in various fields and to support the Egyptian efforts aiming to achieve comprehensive economic development. According to the Portuguese PM, Egypt has become an example and inspiring model for stability and development for the countries in the Middle East and Africa to follow.

Furthermore, PM António Costa expressed his deep appreciation for Egypt's efforts to prevent illegal immigration across its coasts and for its hosting of millions of refugees on its territory, highlighting that the refugees are granted full rights in Egypt that does not request any support from the international community, which is highly appreciated in Europe.

The meeting, also, discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations in a number of fields, particularly the tourism and trade sectors. Moreover, the President and the Portuguese Prime Minister had a series of consultations on regional developments in light of the great challenges facing the Middle East, where the two sides agreed to continue coordination between the two countries.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Egypt Governance Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi participated on Tuesday afternoon 18/5/2021, in a tripartite summit on developments in the Palestinian territories, with both French President Emmanuel Macron and King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, the King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. The summit was held virtually via video conference at the Elysee Palace in the French capital, Paris.

The Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency stated that the President stressed the importance and timing of this summit, which aims to crystallize joint international action by the three countries to stop violence and contain the dangerous escalation in the Palestinian territories that has exacerbated the humanitarian and living conditions inside the Gaza Strip, in addition to its negative repercussions on regional peace and security, appreciating President Macron's initiative to hold this summit consistent with the regular consultations and coordination between Egypt, Jordan and France regarding regional issues, especially the situation in the Palestinian territories.

President El-Sisi affirmed that there is no way to end the vicious circle of chronic violence and the flare-up of the situation in the Palestinian territories, except by finding a radical, just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue that leads to the establishment of a Palestinian state in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions, within which the Palestinian people can live and enjoy all their legitimate rights like all the peoples of the world. The President also stressed the seriousness of the repercussions of the attempts to change the demographic situation in the city of Jerusalem, which are the attempts that require an immediate cessation.

The President, also, asserted that Egypt will continue to do its utmost to stop the current mutual escalation, by intensifying contacts with all concerned international parties, and with the Palestinian and Israeli parties, with Egypt's support for all international efforts aimed at ending the current state of tension, restoring stability and limiting bloodshed, human and material losses.

The President also called for intensifying the efforts of the entire international community to urge Israel to stop the current escalation with the Palestinian factions in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, in order to allow the restoration of calm and to give a chance to international efforts to provide various aspects of support and aid to the Palestinians.

In this context, the President announced that Egypt, on its part, provided an amount of 500 million dollars as an Egyptian initiative allocated for the reconstruction process in the Gaza Strip as a result of recent events, including the participation of specialized Egyptian companies in the implementation of the reconstruction process.

In this respect, the leaders agreed to concentrate their efforts and joint political endeavors by conducting contacts and consultations with international partners in order to reach an end to violence and military escalation in the Palestinian territories.