Liberia: NEC Grants Motion in Cape Mount Electoral Dispute

NEC Hearing Officer, Atty. FombaSwaray/Grand Cape Mount Electoral Irregularities and fraud case.

The Hearing Officer of the National Elections Commission, (NEC), has granted a motion for Summary Proceeding in the Grand Cape Mount County electoral dispute case, prayed for by lawyers representing the Complainant, Victor Watson, of the Coalition for Democratic Change, CDC, versus Mr. Simeon Taylor of the Collaborating Political Parties, CPP.

The NEC Hearing Officer, Atty. FombaSwaray, Tuesday, granted the Summary Proceeding after arguments by lawyers representing the complainant Victor Watson, led by Cllr. AlhajiSalibuSesay versus the defendant, Simeon Taylor of the Collaborating Political Parties, CPP, led by Cllr. Benedict Sannoh.

The Supreme Court of Liberia, after hearing an appeal motion filed by Victor Watson, weeks ago, in the Cape Mount County Special Senatorial Election case, reminded the case to NEC, asking it to take full jurisdiction of the matter and investigate allegations, including, double registration and voting, pre-marked ballots, and forging of signatures.

The Board of Commissioners, (BOC), after the reading of the Mandate from the Supreme Court ordered its Hearing Officer Attorney FombaSwaray to take control of the matter. This is the third seating of the case.

Meanwhile the Board of Commissioners of NEC has set Wednesday, 19 May 2021 as the date to hear the summary proceeding which was granted by its Hearing Officer is now before the Board of Commissioners of NEC, awaiting ruling.

The case, grew out of the action of a hearing into the motion of elections irregularities and fraud in the Grand Cape Mount County Special Senatorial Election Case, filed by Victor Watson of the CDC versus the NEC as first Defendant and Simeon Taylor as second defendant.

The NEC Hearing Officer, Atty. Swaray, has meanwhile adjourned the Cape Mount County Special Senatorial Election case until further notice. This is the third seating of the case, at the headquarters of the NEC in Sinkor.