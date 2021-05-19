Liberia: EPA Quarantines Expired Chemicals Amid Public Health Threats

18 May 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Environmental Protection Agency of Liberia (EPA) on Monday, May 17, 2021 quarantined a consignment of expired assorted chemical at RM Group on GSA Road in Paynesville, outside Monrovia. RM Group is a detergent company.

The expired chemicals were quarantined by technicians of the EPA backed by officers of the Liberia National Police assigned at Zone 5 Police station amidst public health threats.In an attempt to conceal the assorted expired chemicals, RM Group denied technicians access to its premises, according to a release from EPA.

The technicians were however given access into the company's premises following EPA Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Wilson K. Tarpeh and the police's interventions.

The EPA said duringassessment and inventory, it was established that the company was operating on an expired permit in blatant disregard to the Environmental Protection and Management Law (EPML) of Liberia.

It was also established that RM Group was discharging without an effluent discharge license as required by law."RM Group never hada chemical registration and an importation license to import chemicals into the country," the EPA said in a release issued last evening.

It was also noticed that the company does not meet its reporting requirement for quarterly monitoring.

Meanwhile, EPA has shutdown RM Group and cited its management to a meeting on Thursday, 20 May 2021.

The exercise is part of a nationwide chemical inventory and effluent quality monitoring which stated on Wednesday, 5 May 2021.

The exercise would target all businesses involved in the sale and use of chemicals and is intended to assess proponents' adherence to the 2020chemical importation, transport, handling and storage guidelines of Liberia and to generate data for the national pollutant registry as required under Part V section 51 of the Environmental Protection and Management Law (EPML) of Liberia.

At the end of the exercise, EPA will develop a registry that accounts for the quantities and locations of all chemical stockpiled in the country so as to ably respond to any future natural or environmental disasters. The exercise will also bring all chemical importers and dealers into full compliance as required under the aforementioned regulatory instrument.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Uganda Builds Link to Kenya’s Standard Gauge Rail Line
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.