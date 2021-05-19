Liberia: LIBA Expresses Concern Over Fire Disaster in Ganta City

-As seven stores affected

The Liberian Business Association (LIBA), has expressed serious concern about the fire disaster incident that affected seven businesses or stores in the commercial City of Ganta, Nimba County. According to LIBA' president, James Strother, the unfortunate fire incident occurred yesterday, Monday, May 17, 2021 on the Guinea road vicinity in Ganta City, which has huge Liberian and other businesses that are operating there.

He mentioned that four of the seven stores are owned by women, while three stores that were affected are for men who are noted for working tirelessly to stimulate the local economy in Ganta City.

The LIBA president wants the Liberian Government through the Liberia National Fire Service to have an equipped and more functional fire service station in Ganta and other commercial areas in Liberia.

He said, if the fire service station was available in Ganta City and Nimba County at large, adding that the seven stores were not going to be severely damaged by the fire incident.

"The people who arrived to quench or off the fire were using sand and water to bring the fire incident under control, a situation that delayed the fire flames to leave or vanished from the affected structures."

Strother wants the Liberia National Police to join the investigative team headed by Liberia Fire Service because, some unscrupulous individuals who came to secure the stores that were burning, allegedly looted some of the goods that were in those stores.

Meanwhile, he wants Government and other partners to provide support for those businesses that were affected to help stimulate the local economy and fulfill the empowerment of Liberian owned businesses.