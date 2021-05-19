Liberia: Fire in Grand Gedeh

-As Fulanis allegedly kills correction officer

Grand Gedeh County has slipped into a day of turmoil after reports that a Fulanis shopkeeper allegedly killed a correction officer during a fight over water money sent angry residents on the rampage in the southeastern county. The names of the deceased correction officer and the Fulanis are yet to be disclosed, but police authorities in Monrovia confirmed the incident Tuesday evening, 18 May via mobile phone.

Videos from the incident scene in Zwedru City, Grand Gedeh County showed angry residents set roadblocks while some of them could be seen looting a shop in the area following the death of the correction officer.

A police station was set ablaze and a police vehicle damaged as well, while businesses closed down in the area on Tuesday.

In a background of the incident as heard in the video, the correction officer prior to his death, was reported to have allegedly taken LD$40.00 worth of water that was being sold by the Fulanis and decided to keep the money because he did not see the accused around at the time.

Upon the return of the Fulanis and his subsequent inquiry as to who had taken his water, the officer is said to have answered that he (officer) took the water, but the accused allegedly got because the victim had laughed while responding.

The accused suddenly went into a fist fight with the victim allegedly, and through the fight, the victim sustained injury on his head and bled profusely.

Treatment at the Jackson F. Doe hospital in Tapita, Nimba County and an initial medication received at a local health facility in Grand Gedeh could not help the victim to recover, thus prompting him to return home and pursue the case with the police.

According to reports, the victim continued to follow the case while treating himself, but he died unfortunately on Tuesday morning which resulted in the turmoil that ensued on Tuesday in Grand Gedeh.

It is reported that the shop that was looted by the angry crowd belonged to the Fulanis who allegedly killed the officer.

Following the incident, Police Spokesman Moses Carter told this paper via mobile Tuesday evening that police had charged the Fulanis and sent him to court, but an angry crowd moved in on Tuesday to burn down the police station in the area.

He claimed that police prevented the crowd from burning down the police station, but the video showed fire inside a building which was said to be the police station.Carter explained that the Fulanis allegedly killed the correction officer, but noted that police are not disclosing the names of the suspect and the victim for now.

This incident in Grand Gedeh County follows another troubling situation in Maryland County when riots were held against the alleged gruesome murder of commercial motorcyclist Mocdicious Nyemah by suspect Moses Mlamah and others.

During the situation in Maryland County, angry citizens, including motorcyclists broke into the Harper Prison compound on Tuesday, 30 March 202, demanding the living body of suspect Moses Mlamah, resulting in the escape of 91 inmates, including the suspect.

Some of the protesters and those accused of the murder in the case in Maryland were later arrested, charged and transferred to Grand Gedeh because the prison facility in Harper had been vandalized.