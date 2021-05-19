Rwanda: Kiyovu Out of Title Race as APR FC Fly High

Kiyovu SC's hopes of ending their 26-year league title drought were short-lived as they ended bottom of Group B following a 1-2 home defeat to Rutsiro FC on Monday, May 17, at Mumena Stadium.

The Karongi based club opened the scoring after 38 minutes of the first half thanks to a fine strike by Hadji Iraguha but Kiyovu SC reacted quickly by dominating the last minutes of the first half that resulted into a penalty after Karim Mbazo'o was fouled in the penalty area.

The striker sent Rutsiro FC's goalkeeper the wrong way to convert the spot kick and bring Etienne Ndayiragije's side back into the game and keep hopes of qualifying to the next stage.

Rutsiro FC, who were bottom of Group B, started the second half pushing for a winner but Kiyovu SC were solid in defense.

The Western Province side head coach Juste Bisengimana replaced Frank Romami with Nova Bayama who went on to score the winner in the 87th minute to send his side to the last eight.

The result ended Kiyovu SC's hopes for a league title for the first time in 26 years, despite spending big during the transfer window.

Meanwhile, nine-man Rayon Sports were held to a 1-1 draw against Gasogi United after Olivier Kwizera's blunder cost his side a penalty that was taken well by Gasogi striker Hassan Kikoyo to cancel Rayon's lead six minutes after Ernest Sugira opened the scoring in the 80th minute. The result, however, saw Rayon end the group stages top of the table with nine points, one ahead of both Rutsiro and Gasogi while Kiyovu finished bottom with seven points. Rutsiro made it to the top eight through goal difference.

Elsewhere, high-flying APR FC, who became the first side to make it to the top eight after just four group games, beat Muhanga 3-0 in Muhanga on Monday to end the group stages with six wins out of six.

The defending champions, who look to retain the league title unbeaten, Rayon Sports, Rutsiro FC, As Kigali, Police FC, Marines FC and Espoir have made it to the top eight teams which will form a league that will decide the champions.

With Bugesera and AS Muhanga playing their last group games on Thursday, May 20, the result from the two sides will decide who among Bugesera and Gorilla join the seven teams to complete the top eight.

The eight clubs play against each other in one-legged ties and the club with the most points will be crowned Primus National League champions besides winning a ticket for next season's CAF Champions League.

Meanwhile, with the Peace Cup competition canceled this season, the team that will come second will qualify for next season's CAF Confederation Cup.

Group A Muhanga FC 0-3 APR FC

Group B Kiyovu SC 1-2 Rutsiro FC Gasogi United 1-1 Rayon Sports