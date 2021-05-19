Kenya: Entry of Rally Italia Winner Sordo Adds More Thrill to Safari Rally

Dani Sordo, the back-to- back winner of Rally Italia Sardegna, is the surprise inclusion in the Hyundai line up for the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally.

Sordo will be joining the 2019 world champion Ott Tanak of Estonia and Frenchman Thierry Neuville - a runner-up in the championship between 2016 and 2019.

The 37-year-old Spaniard, usually the alternate driver for Hyundai together with Irishman Craig Breen, is remembered for beating Neuville and world champion Sebastien Ogier last year by 5.1 seconds to bag his third career win in the WRC circuit after a nail-biting, head-to -head three- day battle in Italy.

Sordo will be co-driven by his new navigator Borja Rozada in a Hyundai i20.

Sordo, who has been with Hyundai since 2014, started the 2021 season opener in Monte Carlo with a commendable fifth overall finish.

He will be racing in Portugal this weekend followed by Italy Sardinia on June 3 to 6, before travelling to Kenya a week before the Safari scheduled for June 24 to 27.

This is a tough task in one month, but the Spaniard and other consistent works teams drivers are cut out for it. From the line up, the four-day Safari Rally holds promise of high drama.

The Safari, once known as the toughest rally in the world, faces a litmus test of whether this mantra is still applicable in the modern WRC sprint characteristic.

Hyundai, is determined to make an impression in Kenya since 2002 when Juha Kankkunen and Juha Repo finished eighth in a Hyundai Accent.

Previously, Phineas Kimathi and Abdul Sidi gave the South Korean manufacturer their first Safari Rally title by winning the F2 category in a Hyundai Coupe.

Hyundai's Safari confirmation will lighten up the Safari Rally which will be returning to the WRC calender after 19 years.

Other teams expected in the rally are Toyota Gazoo Racing, which has already shipped a replica of the Toyota Yaris WRC for promotional purposes in the lead up to the Safari, and M-Sport Ford - the last winner of the Safari.

This means all top positions have been taken, and in the coming days, more teams will release names of their pilots in the WRC2, contested by drivers in the less inferior R5, makes compared to the top-tier World Rally Cars.

The teams must compete in at least seven WRC rallies of which one must be outside Europe. Therefore, Kenyan entrants in the Safari Rally will be classified in the WRC3 as privateers.

The Safari Rally will be the fourth confirmed entry for Sordo in the current WRC season after Monte Carlo, having sat out in Lapland and Croatia.

Hyundai and most foreign teams' equipment is expected at the port of Mombasa by the end of this month for early Safari Rally preparations.

Meanwhile, the media accreditation for the Safari opened on April 26 and concludes on May 28 for local journalists.

Accreditation for foreigners concludes on June 4, according to the 2021 FIA media accreditation guidelines.

Unlike in the past when the number of media personnel was unlimited, this time round the exercise is very strict with only three journalists allowed from each of the four national dailies.

All foreign print, news, and photo agencies based in Nairobi will forward their applications to the FIA while international TV stations will be accredited by the WRC Promoter who is the commercial rights holder of the FIA WRC.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The federation has also introduced Covid-19 protocols to safeguard the health of the media, competitors, and officials.

Between 25 and 30 foreign journalists will be in Naivasha, and an equal number of Kenyans compared to over 100 who were expected in 2020 before the outbreak of Covid-19.

The FIA considers a media accreditation card as a working tool for professional journalists.

Therefore, freelancers, unless attached to an established media house, bloggers and photojournalists retained by competitors will not be accredited as media or have access to the Main Press Centre or Mixed zone.

The WRC Promoter will fly in his own filming crew for a world-class production including some stages being broadcast live for an anticipated world audience of more than 70 million people in 150 countries.