Liberia: NEC Joins A-WEB

18 May 2021
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

The National Elections Commission, (NEC) of Liberia, has officially joined the largest and valuable Network for Election Management Bodies in the world, the Association of World Election Bodies, (A-WEB).

In its acceptance letter, posted on its Face Book page, to members of that world election management body, A-WEB Secretariat indicated that it was proud to present NEC of the Republic of Liberia as the 118TH member organization.

The A-WEB Secretariat statement, says with the approval of its Executive Board, it wishes the NEC of the Republic of Liberia well and excited for the future with NEC.

Speaking after the acceptance, Technicians of the NEC welcomed the idea to join A-WEB in the hope of strengthening collaboration with other internationally recognized election bodies that can further help to strengthen the efforts of the NEC.

The NEC Technicians hope that membership with A-WEB will help in the delivery of tis Constitutional mandate to conduct free, fair, and transparent elections and will provide further capacity enhancing opportunities for staff of NEC.

A-WEB, is the world's largest election management organization, with the objectives to pursue a mission of conducting free, fair, transparent, and participative elections around the world.

A-WEB also seeks the emerging needs for strategic support for emerging democracies to establish legitimate government through free and fair elections and to achieve economic and social development through political stability.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Republic

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Uganda Builds Link to Kenya’s Standard Gauge Rail Line
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.