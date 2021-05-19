Tanzania: Diamond Hits Out At Forbes Over Rich-List

Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz, real name Naseeb Juma, has hit out at Forbes Magazine's ranking of supposed richest African artists.

Forbes Africa recently released its list of richest African musicians according to their net worth in 2021.

The list is mostly dominated by Nigerian artists with Kenyan Esther Akoth alias Akothee emerging 15th.

Ugandan Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, and who unsuccessfully contested for the country's presidency, emerged second in East Africa and 16th overall.

Diamond is in position 17, closely followed by Ugandan Joseph Mayanja in 18th position.

Diamond, however, appears to suggest Forbes didn't share accurate numbers. The Waah hitmaker did not however clarify his true worth,

"FORBES: Next time Google me to know I am really worth of before putting me on your Stupid Richest African Musicians list!!!!!," he posted on his Instagram page.

According to Forbes Africa, the list is based on various factors that include endorsement value, popularity, show rates, sales, awards, and YouTube views.

As Diamond was complaining Akothee noted that despite her being the richest East African Artist, Kenyans will still speculate she'd bribed Forbes to rank him first.

"Kenya mtajitetea mkiwa upande gani. 40 looks like this," she shared.

In November 2019, CNN again named Diamond Platnumz among the Top 10 biggest music stars in Africa making him the only artiste from East Africa to feature in the list leaving behind some of what other sections then considered as household names.

Those who made it in the list included Nigeria's Burna Boy Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage, and Wizkid.

Meanwhile, Diamond and his Wasafi Record Label signed a new 360-partnership with Warner Music, a multinational entertainment and record label.

Speaking about the new deal, Diamond said, "I've built WCB-Wasafi from the ground up and believe that Warner Music and Ziiki are the right partners to help further grow our reach.

"I'm also looking forward to plugging into the Warner network myself. We've got some exciting plans and I can't wait to share more music with the world."