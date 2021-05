The National Assembly has approved Justice Martha Koome as the country's new Chief Justice.

The House's Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs (JLAC) had endorsed Justice Koome for appointment following her vetting last week.

The approval was sent to President Uhuru Kenyatta for formal appointment.

Justice Koome will become the country's third Chief Justice since the new Constitution came into force on August 27, 2010.

