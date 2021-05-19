Zimbabwe: Cook Off Actor Burial Set for Today

Local movie Cook Off's actor, Takudzwa Matinenga, who died last week after he was involved in a road traffic accident will be buried today in Murambinda, Buhera.

He was 28.

Takudzwa starred as one of the chefs in a competition in the film.

His body was collected yesterday from Nyaradzo Funeral Parlour and lay in state at the family home at number 38 Cleveland Road, Greendale, Harare.

A church service was held later at the family home at 6pm ahead of burial today.

Posting on his social media accounts, Cook-Off producer Joe Njagu described Takudzwa's death as a great loss.

"Takudzwa Matinenga dude," he wrote. "Rest with the angels now. Death is something we can never understand how it works. Don't even have the strength to question it.

"It was a real pleasure working with you on Cook Off the Movie and experiencing your talent. I pray for comfort to your family during this time. I was yet to send you notes on the script you sent me."