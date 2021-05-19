Lesotho: Linare, LCS Clash

LINARE will be out to change its fortunes when the side returns to soccer action on Saturday in a Vodacom Premier League clash against LCS at LCS Ground.

Tse Tala have endured a slow start to the current season under new coach Tebogo Moloi losing two, drawing one and winning one before the league was disrupted by Covid-19 lockdowns in January this year.

But Linare's assistant coach Moses Ramafole this week said the poor start was in the past and they were now hoping for positive results on Saturday.

"We had a poor start and I think that was to be expected given that we have a new coach," Ramafole said.

"The players were still trying to figure out how we wanted them to play and I think the long lay-off gave us time to work on the areas where we were lacking. So, I believe we have turned the corner and this weekend's results must show the intention of our players."

Ramafole admitted that LCS will not be pushovers having enjoyed a good start to the new season.

"I think we have had better preparations although in the last three weeks we failed to play any friendlies, so it is going to be tough especially against a team like LCS. The long break was more like an off season for us, so we should expect some rustiness from the players. It won't be an entertaining match but at the end of the day, we will be playing for nothing less than the three points.

"In the last two weeks we have been concentrating on players' physical fitness and mental strength because we will be playing matches that require character," Ramafole said.

LCS coach Shalane Lehohla echoed Ramafole's sentiments that it will not be an easy encounter but said they too would be out for a win.

"Our aim is to win and nothing less. It is not going to be an easy match especially coming from the long break, so the better team will win it.

"The aim is to continue from where we left off when the league was suspended, we know that it is not going to be easy as our momentum has been disrupted but what is important for us is to finish the job at hand now," he said.

Lehohla, who was Ramafole's teammate during their senior national team days said it was difficult to tell if his charges were prepared for the game. He however, said the outcome of the game would tell.

"Preparation time was limited and we are heading into a series of congested games, so we must be wary of our recovery time and avoid injures," Lehohla said.

In other league matches on Saturday, Matlama will host Likhopo at Setsoto Stadium while LDF will travel to Nyakosoba to face Swallows.

League new comers CCX will welcome Kick4Life at LCA Ground in Hlotse to complete the Saturday fixtures.