Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records 29 New Infections in Two States

Cases on admission have also declined as recoveries improve.

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 29 new COVID-19 cases and no death, according to official figures.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which provided the update on its official Twitter handle, said the 29 new cases were reported from only two states - Rivers and Lagos with 11 and 18 cases respectively.

The new figure brings the total number of infections in the country to 165, 807.

There has been a consistent decline in infections and deaths across the country.

From an average of 1, 000 cases per week during the peak of the second wave between December 2020 and January, 2021, infections figures have been stuck below 100 daily in the past week.

With zero fatalities on Tuesday, only six deaths have been recorded in the past 44 days from an average of 70 fatalities per week in January.

Nigeria recorded one new death on Monday, five days since it reported the last fatality from the virus.

Health experts believe this is an indication that the worse days of the pandemic are over. They, however, cautioned against letting the guard down on safety.

The total death toll from the virus remains 2,065.

More than two-thirds of the over 165,000 people infected by COVID-19 in Nigeria have recovered after treatment with a total of 156,420 discharged patients.

Breakdown

With 18 new cases on Tuesday, Lagos remains the most affected city in Nigeria with over 58,000 new cases and more than 400 deaths.

Nigeria, a country of roughly 200 million people, has conducted about 2 million tests.

Last Monday, the Nigerian government announced the continuation of several restrictive measures retained in the third phase of the gradual easing of COVID-19 lockdowns in September 2020.

The restrictions included the work-at-home policy for staff below the level of grade level 12 in the public sector and curfew from midnight to 4a.m.

A few days before the restrictions were re-imposed, a temporary ban was placed on non-Nigerian passengers from Brazil, India and Turkey following the recent surge in the spread of new variants of the disease in the three countries.

The NCDC said the reinforcement of the restrictions became even more necessary because of the delays in vaccine supply.

Nigeria has so far vaccinated 1,842,437 citizens with the Oxford vaccines.