Liberia: PLP Chairman Says Pres. Weah Is Cherry-Picking in Fight Against Corruption

Monrovia — The Chairman of the newly established People's Liberation Party (PLP), Wilmot Paye, says the lack of political will and commitment from President George Manneh Weah to prosecute former and current government officials accused of corruption in audit reports released by anti-graft institutions and international firms, is negatively contributing to the bleeding of public coffers and the imposition of more hardship on Liberians, most of who are already impoverished.

Mr. Paye pointed out that the promise made by the Liberian leader to "end corruption' in his inaugural speech delivered to the Liberian people and the world at large on January 22, 2018 is far from becoming a reality.

According to him, the high level of corruption in the public sector is not only scaring away investors from doing businesses or establishing their companies in Liberia, but it is also derailing citizens' trust and slowing down donors' confidence and respect in the governance process of the nation.

He made these comments in an interview with FrontPage Africa via telephone on Tuesday, May 18.

He termed as "cherry-picking" the efforts being applied by the Weah led-administration in the fight against corruption.

Mr. Paye maintained that problems confronting Liberia and its citizens will continue to escalate if President Weah and his officials continue to see, depend or use "political utterances" as a means of battling corruption.

"President Weah promised in his inaugural speech when he took office to end corruption, but the reality speaks completely different and that's what we are concerned about. Any administration with the political will to combat corruption or deal with it as promised-would not be cherry picking or be selective. You cannot selectively applied justice. Justice should not see anyone or relationship".

"Political will should be reflected in the actions or decisions that are taken. Political will is not expressed by the utterances, but by actions. Without sympathy we should stop corruption. If we do not stop corruption, nothing you are going to do anywhere in this country will move. Address the problems of corruption and you will have enough resources to put into health, education, agriculture, the economy and other areas".

Mr. Paye continued: "The first trust and confidence that any government can lose and this government has lost is the trust and confidence of the citizenry. The citizens are the ones you are serving and the ones who gave you their feedbacks or reactions. If you take their trust for granted, it will affect your dealings with the International Community. International Community will withdraw their confidence, will be slow on their commitment, or they will adapt a wait and see attention if government is not addressing these issues".

Assets Recovery Program in coma?

In 2019, theAsset Investigation, Restitution and Recovery Team (AiRReT) was established by the CDC led-government to among other things investigate and ensure the subsequent restitution and recovering of funds that were embezzled, and misappropriated from the Liberian government as revealed by audit reports released by the General Auditing Commission, (GAC) and the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC).

But in March 2020, the Head of the Team, Cllr. Arthur Johnson tendered in his resignation to Solicitor General Sayma Syrenius Cephus, citing lack of political will to fight corruption in Liberia.

"I am so constrained to tender in my resignation from the position of Chairman of the Assets Investigation Restitution and Recovery Team (AIRReT) due to the fact that my anticipation and perception about the fight against corruption is not achieving its objectives. I expected that there will be a "WILL" in the fight against corruption but this belief of mine had proven to be an illusion, and therefore, I cannot continue to risk my career and reputation".

Cllr. Johnson's resignation prompted a drastic decline in the workings of the group.

Mr. Paye questioned the reactiveness of the group, claiming the lack of cooperation from the Executive as one of the main reasons why the team is not proactive in executing its assigned tasks and responsibilities.

"I think we need to ask what becomes of the Assets Recovery Program that was launched with so much energy and aggressiveness. It is not heard about; the lead lawyers resigned stating non-cooperation as their reasons for their resignation. That speaks volume about the lack of commitment and political will on the part the administration. I doubt that it (program) is still working".

Vocal in the past, mute now

Mr. Paye recalled that the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), one of the political parties that make up the governing Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) whose political leader is now the President of Liberia-was very vocal against the administration of Madam Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf on the fight against corruption.

He wondered while vast majority of officials from the ruling party who were very lousy in the past, remain mute on calling for the prosecution of individuals accused of corruption in GAC and LACC audit reports.

He noted that though he previously aligned with the former ruling Unity Party, he shared similar view with his opposition colleagues for greater actions to be exerted towards the fight.

Mr. Paye added that he was "personally touched" by the reinforcement of the fight against corruption by the Liberian Chief Executive during his inaugural address, but such commitment is yet to come to fruition.

"More than three years now, we can see that it (President's commitment to fight corruption" was just mouth talk "

According to him, the latest perception index report released by Transparency International ranking Liberia as the 5th most corrupt nation, is a "wake up call for some concerns" towards maximizing efforts to combat against the menace.

The compromise

He claimed that issues relative to corruption are being allegedly compromised or handled behind closed door by the Weah led-government.

Mr. Paye observed that most often the Executive allegedly gives flagrant excuses to justify its lukewarm attitude for reneging to forward for prosecution former and current public officials hooked for corruption.

"When you stop or put an end to corruption, you are putting an end to all of its consequences and you are laying a fine basis for the country to move forward. It is very, very worrying that a government that was elected and came to power with the hope that it will position itself to address the needs and concerns of the people will turn a blind eye to the very reason for which it came to power by giving all kinds of justifications for not taking actions".

He maintained that it is quite disappointing for the CDC led-government to decline from living up to the expectations of those who voted based upon the manifestos presented at the time, including the vow to end corruption in the nation.

Mr. Paye underscored the need for a holistic approach towards the combat against the virus that is eating every fabric of the Liberian society by allowing justice to prevail and requesting people to "answer to their roles and responsibilities" while preserving over the stewardship of the country.

Prosecute Ellen, others

He renewed calls for the audit and subsequent prosecution of Madam Sirleaf and past officials who have been linked to corruption.

Mr. Paye claimed that the failure of President Weah to ensure the conduct of an audit of the administration of Madam Sirleaf has left Liberians in a state of dilemma-without knowing what went wrong and how much was turned over to the CDC led-government.

"When I was Chairman of the Unity Party, I challenged this administration to audit the previous administration just as was done by President Weah predecessor. The only way to determine whether something had gone wrong or your predecessor had done well or is free from whatever the situation, set yourself apart and make the public to know that you have taken over on a clear sheet is for you to be able to do an audit of your predecessor so that Liberians will know".

He stressed that a comprehensive forensic audit must be conducted in an effort to unearth what went wrong, adding that, "it is not late for audit".

He stated that the willingness of the Weah led-government to muster the courage to be sincere in calling for an audit remains questionable because, the CDC led-government has also been accused of shady deals.

According to Mr. Paye, the auditing of Madam Sirleaf administration cannot be achieved under President George Weah led-government.

"I am afraid that this administration cannot do it; they have lost the war (against corruption)".

He, however, called on Liberians to muster the courage and look for a new political leadership that will go after former and current corrupt government officials without fear or favor.

Mr. Paye claimed that the People's Liberation Party (PLP) remains willing and uncompromising towards battling corruption in the nation.

"This is not to say the PLP is wishing for Liberia not to improve. Otherwise, we wouldn't be here. It is our desire that Liberia improves. But the way Liberia can improve will be based on intentional efforts on governance and efforts to improve the economy. The PLP was founded in direct respond to fight corruption".

United front

He observed that Liberians have formed a united front towards finding a new political direction for the nation come 2023.

The next presidential and legislative elections are expected to take place in Liberia in 2023.

"Liberians are united; they want to see a government that will be fully reflective and representative of their issues and concerns; a government that will look at corruption as a grave problem and will not down play it; a government that will address nepotism which the offspring of greed, sectionalism in this country where no region or group of people will feel more superior to another group of people; where no political party will be above the Republic; where tribalism will be dealt with and Liberians will have one common identity".

Mr. Paye emphasized that whether political actors, particularly those from opposition political parties hold together or not, Liberians remain committed and willing to find a new leadership to promote good governance, sustained democracy and the growth and development of the country's economy.