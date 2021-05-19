Liberian Company Makes Major Discovery of Diamond

Monrovia — A Liberian-owned diamond mining company; Youssef Diamond Mining Company (YDMC) has announced the discovery of what could turn out to be the largest diamond field in the world.

Mr. Roger Youssef, a Geologist and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of YDMC, disclosed that following findings of large kimberlitic dike deposits in the north-western part of the country by the company, it is safe to state that Liberia may just make use of the opportunity to generate huge revenue generation amid the struggling economy or loses out.

Youssef made the disclosure Tuesday, May 18, 2021 during a consultative forum with authorities of the Liberian government spearheaded by the Ministry of Mines and Energy as well as heads of the Committees on Lands, Mines, Energy and Natural Resources at both Houses of the Liberian Legislature and other key stakeholders in the Energy sector including former Mines and Energy Minister Dr. Eugene Shannon.

The one-day consultative meeting was intended for the company to showcase its resource potential for potential exploration of diamonds from the Alpha Camp in Western Liberia (Northern Lofa near the border with Sierra Leone).

"Evidence from our data shows that Liberia may one day be the largest kimberlite field in the World. I was born and grew up in this country. We want Liberians to be enlightened that there is huge prospect or potential of diamonds and that there is a company called YDMC that is on the forefront of supporting, and funding the fundamental achievement of the discovery from Liberia," Youssef stated.

He pointed out that based on the prevailing economic hardship that has engulfed the nation, any discovery of such is an enormous benefit for the government and the people to make a huge difference in their lives, and as such, all efforts by the company must be supported to allow its operate freely.

"This kimberlite has built nations up there. As I said earlier, evidence we have shown that we have discovered what must be the largest kimberlite field in the entire world. For now, when limited to West Africa, we are 100% guaranteed that we have the highest number of kimberlite in dikes cluster; better than Sierra Leone, better than Guinea, better than Mali, better than Ivory Coast. And we are hoping that in times, we can match the world and come up in rank with the world's producers of diamond," Roger indicated.