Liberia: 'Defense Case Is Strong' - Gibril Massaquoi's Lawyer Says in Exclusive Interview

Freetown — Paula Sallinen, one of Gibril Massaquoi's Defense lawyers is now in Freetown, Sierra Leone, leading the defense case for Mr. Massaquoi. Nineteen witnesses will appear in the Sierra Leone sessions of the trial - all of them defense witnesses.

In an exclusive interview at the secret location of hearings in Freetown, Ms. Sallinen said this section of the trial is designed to ascertain her client's whereabouts between the years 1999 to 2003. Mr. Massaquoi contends that he was not in Liberia when the atrocities Liberian witnesses alleged he committed in Lofa and Monrovia took place. The defense is trying to establish that Mr. Massaquoi was under witness protection for his role in the Special Court for Sierra Leone when the atrocities in Liberia took place so he could not have committed the crimes. More than a dozen witnesses have testified that they knew Mr. Massaquoi to be under protection during that time.

"Here in Sierra Leone we focus on what Massaquoi did between 1999 to 2003 and with whom, and what activities he took part in, especially involving those peace negotiations, his personal life and what he did and with whom. We also have witnesses who were with him in Liberia and witnesses who fought for the RUF talking about those circumstances," Ms. Sallinen said.

Ms. Sallinen said she was not concerned that several witnesses, included one who said she had given birth to Massaquoi's child, had changed their statements.

"No, it won't hurt our case because we knew beforehand when I attended previous hearing done by the Finnish police when they came months ago. We have all of their witness statements and we know our client spent much time with her, but he was not always with her, because he had to do peace negations in Liberia, and Sierra Leone. We know he had to go to Nigeria to take part in Abuja 1 peace negotiations, so we know she and other witnesses cannot fill in all of the blanks. Also many witnesses in Liberia could not remember months, or dates of when they saw him, and it's understandable by both parties that it is hard to remember dates. But during our cross examinations I will raise the question and we will go back to it," she said.