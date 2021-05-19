Zimbabwe: Chikepe Wins Prestigious Poetry Award

Norton based poet, Takudzwa Chikepe (34), has won the Best African Entertainer on poetry at the 39th edition of the International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA) held on Sunday in Jamaica.

Another Zimbabwean, Zimdancehall musician Winky D, scooped the Best African/Dancehall Entertainer at the same awards.

Chikepe, who is affectionately known as "VaChikepe", uses the Holy Bible and African language to inspire his artistry work.

The poet became the first in Africa to win the award for poetry, competing against rivals from all over the world.

Commenting on his Whatsapp platform VaChikepe thanked his fans from Zimbabwe and South Africa for embracing him to attain the top position.

"Thank you so much Zimbabwe, Africa and the world at large for voting for me and loving my art, in the mighty name of Jesus Christ, Amen," he said. "I am so happy and thank you so much Jamaica for this prestigious world award.

"My poetry journey has been characterised by prayer, hard work, change of identities, tears, different mentorships, calling traits, and great support from friends and family. I believe, the "Big Ship" is sailing to greater heights!"