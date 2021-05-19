Zimbabwe: Chikepe Wins Prestigious Poetry Award

19 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Talent Bope

Norton based poet, Takudzwa Chikepe (34), has won the Best African Entertainer on poetry at the 39th edition of the International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA) held on Sunday in Jamaica.

Another Zimbabwean, Zimdancehall musician Winky D, scooped the Best African/Dancehall Entertainer at the same awards.

Chikepe, who is affectionately known as "VaChikepe", uses the Holy Bible and African language to inspire his artistry work.

The poet became the first in Africa to win the award for poetry, competing against rivals from all over the world.

Commenting on his Whatsapp platform VaChikepe thanked his fans from Zimbabwe and South Africa for embracing him to attain the top position.

"Thank you so much Zimbabwe, Africa and the world at large for voting for me and loving my art, in the mighty name of Jesus Christ, Amen," he said. "I am so happy and thank you so much Jamaica for this prestigious world award.

"My poetry journey has been characterised by prayer, hard work, change of identities, tears, different mentorships, calling traits, and great support from friends and family. I believe, the "Big Ship" is sailing to greater heights!"

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Uganda Builds Link to Kenya’s Standard Gauge Rail Line
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.