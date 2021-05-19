Liberia: House Slaps Rep. Kolubah With 16-Day Suspension for Allegedly Raining Insults On President Weah, Threatens His Expulsion If...

Monrovia — Members of the House of Representatives have finally punished Rep. Yekeh Y. Kolubah of the opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) for allegedly raining insults on President George Weah.

The House on Tuesday voted to suspend Rep. Kolubah for 16-session days (two months) and to withhold his salary and all other benefits during the time of suspension.

The decision was based on the recommendations by the Committee on Rules, Order and Administration which was contained in a report submitted to plenary.

Rep. Kolubah (District #10, Montserrado County) had earlier been suspended for 30 session days by the House in March without salaries, allowances and benefits for what it termed as his constant habit of raining insults at President George Weah, the Speaker and some of his colleagues within the confines of the Legislature. His alleged action, Plenary said, was in gross violation of the House's Rules. The House's decision was based on a complaint filed Rep. Thomas Fallah of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

But Rep. Kolubah, through his lawyers filed a writ of prohibition to the Supreme Court, terming the House's decision as illegal.

At a conference hearing on April 22, 2021, Justice-in-Chambers Joseph Nagbe said the House did not accord Rep. Kolubah due process as outlined in Rule 48.4 of the House of Representatives.

The rule states that before a disciplinary action can be taken against any member, the speaker shall refer the matter to the Committee on Rules and Order, and the House, after examining the report and recommendations submitted by that committee, shall render its decision, and the decision shall be final.

The House was then compelled by Justice Joseph Nagbe to lift the suspension it hastily placed on Representatives Kolubah, and mandated its Committee on Rules, Order and Administration led by Rep. Johnson Gwaikolo (District #9, Nimba County) to accord him due diligence by probing into the complaints filed against him.

The Committee Report

In its report read openly in Plenary by the Deputy Chief Clerk Sayfa Geeplay, the Committee stated that Rep. Kolubah refused to attend its invitation on countless occasions. The termed his action as a deliberate attempt to stall the hearing so as to nullify the complaints raised against him.