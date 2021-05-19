Liberia: Lawmakers Want Better Coordination in Implementation of New U.S.$10 Project

Monrovia — The Chairpersons for the Committee on Youth and Sports at both Houses of the Liberian Legislature (Representatives and Senate) have called on the Ministry of Youth and Sports to do more coordination and effective information dissemination in order for the practical impact of the new US$10M Recovery of Economic Activity for Liberian Informal Sector Employment (REALISE) Project.

The REALISE Project succeeds the Youth Opportunity Project (YOP), which has finally come to an end.

Speaking briefly at a retreat climaxing the end of the YOP and subsequent introduction of the REALISE, Senator Comany B. Wesseh of River Gee County and Montserrado County Electoral District #7 Representative, Solomon C. George, lauded the Ministry for the successful implementation of the YOP project but urged the Ministry to better coordinate its activities with other line ministries and agencies that are part of the implementation of the new project.

As they await the new (REALISE) project document for possible rectification, they urged the technical team managers to provide all (YOP's ) necessary documentation and or relevant information to them to ensure they move forward in said regard.

The lawmakers challenged the MYS and the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE) to also involve the Federation of Liberian Youth and other youth related stakeholders to the upcoming process to have a holistic and inclusive impact something the Ministry and LACE promised to do.

As statistics has shown that youth constitute over 60% of Liberia's population as well as half of the labor force and given their number in the overall population and considering the impact of the years of civil crisis in Liberia the government among other things placed a high priority on increasing income generation opportunities for the youth as a means of reducing vulnerability and poverty among them.

Speaking at the program, Minister D. Zeogar Wilson disclosed that the project, since he taking over in February of 2018, has made an incremental boost from about 27% to about 93% under his watch as Minister of Youth and Sports something he noted was a remarkable milestone in the sector.

The project, which was approved by the World Bank on November 6, 2015 and became effective on September 30, 2016 commenced official implementation on January 9, 2017.

YOP is one of Liberia's Flagship youth empowerment programs aimed at improving access to income generation opportunities for 15,000 targeted rural and urban youth between the ages of 15-35 across Liberia.

Implemented by the Minister of Youth and Sports and the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE) since effectiveness has provided 12,900 youth with at least 50% being females with Life Skills and Business Management Training, Labour subsidies and grant to establish small enterprises and community level farming among others.

The project, according to Minister Wilson is implemented under three basic components namely: Pre- Employment Social Support, Small Business Support (SBS) and Community Livelihood and Agriculture Support(CLAS)