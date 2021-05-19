Liberia: Environmental Protection Agency to Hold National Conference On Climate Change

Monrovia — Liberia is poised to host a national conference on the environment and climate change with the aim and adopting and signing of the Monrovia Declaration for Environment and Climate Action as well as a Signed MOU between line ministries and agencies for effective collaboration in the implementation of Liberia's revised Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

The national conference slated for June 2-5, 2021 would be held under the theme: "Ecosystem Restoration: A pathway towards a greener and sustainable environment."

Though it would be held at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town outside Monrovia, the conference which would be graced by President George Weah would be climaxed in Robertsport, Grand Cape Mount County.

The conference would be held in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning with support from partners of the EPA.

Mr. Wilson Tarpeh, the Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said, Liberia is the only country in the Upper Guinea forest ecosystem of humid West Africa with the potential to provide climate stability for the entire region. This, he said, makes Liberia not only a global hotspot for biodiversity but the relevant ecosystem to fight the impact of climate change in the sub-region.

This advantage Liberia has, however, comes in the midst of challenged sustainable resource management and impact of climate are increasing on a daily basis. These impacts range from coastal erosion and mangroves management, sustainable forest management, chainsaw activities industrial and artisanal and small-scale mining, and pollution control and plastic waste management.

He also bragged about Liberia's natural endowment - rich natural biodiversity, fisheries, lakes, waterfalls, a coastline of 350 miles and arable land which support income, livelihood, and revenue generation.

"It is against this that the National Conference on Environment and Climate Change will present a moment for reinforcing Liberia's commitment to sustainable development, including the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) in addressing climate change from a Mitigation and Adaptation Standpoint as well as strengthening compliance and enforcement of the Environmental Protection & Management Law of Liberia," Mr. Tarpeh said.

The National Climate Conference, according to Prof. Tarpeh, seeks to ensure sustained environmental policy buy-in, international commitment for the implementation of the Climate Action Plan of Liberia, existing cooperation and build new partnerships among stakeholders; promote a culture of compliance and enforcement of environmental policies and standards in the public and private sector and promoting public awareness and education to enable stakeholders to make informed decisions on the environment and natural resource-related issues are the overall objectives of this conference.