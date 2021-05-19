Ghana: 2021 Population and Housing Census Commences June 28

Wa — The 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC) will commence on June 28, a day after the census night will have been marked.

Before then, listing of households would be held on June 13 to ensure that all structures were given unique serial numbers to allow for effective enumeration in subsequent days.

This was made known by the Curriculum Reviewer for the 2021 PHC and Dean at the Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies, Professor Paul Nkegbe, on Monday here in Wa.

He said this at an eight-day face-to-face training for more than 300 prospective regional trainers.

Professor Nkegbe added that substantive regional trainers would be selected for the next stage, depending on their performance and conduct at the training.

The participants, who made it to the training after rigorous screening processes that saw their numbers reduced to 300 would receive training on the respective 2021 PHC materials.

The trainees were selected after 15 days of virtual training and undertaking of various assessments.

The activities, including field practicals on the use of tablets for collecting data on households and individuals, will enable the substantive regional trainers to lead learning sessions for field supervisors and enumerators later.

"We expect trainees to be punctual, attentive, and reflective so that they can thoroughly master the lessons and also pay particular attention to the following content areas: economic activity, difficulties in performing activities and the rooms section under the housing module," he stated.

Professor Nkegbe said the success and completion of the entire census process was heavily dependent on the ability of the regional trainers to impact the needed knowledge to the field officers with the use of comprehensive illustrations that would enhance their understanding of the various modules captured in the questionnaires to be administered.

He encouraged the participants to study the training and field materials, namely the trainers' guide and manual respectively to complement lessons they would take in the various classrooms.

Adding his voice, the Regional Statistician, Mr Sixtus Dery, charged the prospective trainers to develop passion and commitment for the work to ensure the compilation of quality and credible data.