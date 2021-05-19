Ghana: Collapsing Wall Kills Man, Wife

19 May 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E. Hope

Kumasi — A man and his wife were killed while three others were injured following the collapse of wall during a downpour in parts of the Kumasi metropolis.

The couple has been identified as Doye Baanda, a 32-year-old artisan, and his wife Joyce Larweh, a 42-year-old, petty trader.

The couple, who lived in a temporary shed at Ahenema Kokoben in Kumasi, was sleeping inside their room when the incident occurred.

A portion of a wall from the neighbouring house fell on them, Saturday night, and they were found under debris during a search.

Assembly member for Ahenema Kokoben, Kwasi Adabor, said the "waterway has been blocked and the drainage system in the area is poor. This might have caused the wall of the house to collapse."

A police source at the Ahenema Kokoben confirmed the incident, saying the bodies had been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) mortuary.

