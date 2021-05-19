Ghana: Fake Pastor Defrauds Woman of Gh¢60,000 - Case Adjourned to June 9

19 May 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Accra Circuit Court adjourned to June 9, the case in which an alleged fake pastor, Saint John Walker, defrauded a businesswoman of GH¢60,000.

This is because witness in the case could not give evidence as prosecutor, Inspector Eric Pobi, failed to serve the accused who had pleaded not guilty to the charge of stealing, with hearing notice.

Insp Pobi pleaded with the court, presided over by Emmanuel Essandoh, to give him up to the close of yesterday, to serve accused with hearing notice.

The facts are that the complainant, Mrs Darling Tuffour, lent Maame Dufie an amount of GH₵100,000.00, which Dufie failed to repay.

The failure of Maame Dufie to keep her promise of repaying the loan resulted in a quarrel between the two women to the extent that both of them stopped talking to each other.

Pastor Walker took advantage of the situation and went to the house of Maame Dufie in the company of some policemen and collected GH¢60,000 from Maame Dufie, claiming complainant asked him (pastor) to take the money.

Later, the complainant, who was tired of waiting for her money to be refunded, asked her son to follow up on the debt, only to be told that Madam Dufie had paid GH₵60,000.00 in two installments to Saint Walker.

Mrs Tuffour lodged a complaint to the police at East Legon and accused was arrested and arraigned.

