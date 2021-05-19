Ghana: Martha Bissah Offered Scholarship to Pursue MA in Urban Education

The Norfolk State University School of Graduate Studies and Research has offered Ghana's golden girl Martha Bissah scholarship to pursue a Masters Degree in Urban Education - Urban School Counselling, in Virginia USA.

An admission letter signed by the Dean of the university, George E. Miller, and copied to the Graduate Programme Coordinator, congratulated the athlete for gaining admission to pursue the MA Urban School Counselling Pre-K-12 graduate degree programme for the Fall 2021.

"The time limit for completing your degree is four years. Please work closely with your programme coordinator in familiarising yourself with all regulations governing graduate study of the university as well as the specific requirements for successful completion of your degree," the letter added.

Ms Bissah graduated over the weekend with her Second Degree in General Business/Marketing (Bachelor of Science) at the university.

The Ghana Youth Olympic gold medalist was in 2019 adjudged Norfolk State University's Female Athlete of the Year for the second year in a row.

She made history by becoming the first Norfolk State runner to win a conference cross country title in 16 years.

Bissah won the MEAC cross country title in October 2017 running a record 17 minutes, 16 seconds - a year after gaining admission to study at the university.

She followed that by being named the MEAC Indoor Most Outstanding Women's Runner for the second year in a row after winning four gold medals in February.

Ms Bissah became the first Ghanaian to win an Olympic gold medal in the 800 metres final at the Youth Olympics in Nanjing, China, in the 2014 Youth Olympics. She was also a bronze medalist at the 2014 African Youth Games in Gaborone, Botswana.