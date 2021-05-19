Ghana: Three Suspected Kidnappers Arrested

19 May 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yakubu Abdul-Majeed

Tamale — The Northern Regional Police Command has arrested three persons suspected to be kidnappers, at various locations within the Tamale Metropolis.

They are Yussif Mohammed, 22, a herdsman, from Akwadun, near Koforidua, in the Eastern Region, Sanda Mohammed, 23, a herdsman from Kintampo, in the Bono Region, and Mahammud Umar, 23, also a herdsman, from Bunjai, in the Salaga District of the Savana Region.

The Northern Regional Police Commander, Commissioner of Police (COP) Timothy Yoosa Bonga confirmed the arrest at a press conference, in Tamale, yesterday.

He said that the three are also suspected to be a robbery syndicate, operating in the northern part of county.

COP Bonga said the arrest of the three was as a result of Criminal Investigations Department (CID) intelligence reports received by the Northern Regional Police Command.

He revealed that a machete, seven mobile phones, a cash of GH¢5,861 and a MoMo amount of GH¢5,239 were retrieved from the suspects, apart from videos obtained from their phones.

COP Bonga indicated that the suspects could not explained how they acquired the amount neither will they led the police to their residents for further search.

He stated that the Northern Regional Police Command was liaising with the Savannah and Oti Regional Commands, to apprehend all suspects, who harass and kidnap people in the area.

COP Bonga stated that the police were carrying out investigations into the matter, and appealed to the public to volunteer information to aid in the arrest of criminals.

He said that the three suspects would be processed for court as soon as investigations were concluded.

