Ghana: Capacity Building Programmes Key to Enrich Knowledge - Okraku

The president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kurt Okraku has reiterated the need for regular training programmes to enrich knowledge and improve players in the football ecosystem.

He said this at a day's capacity building programme for marketing managers and media officers of Premier, Division One and Women's Premier League clubs held in Accra.

The programme which was put together by Asempa 94.7 FM - a subsidiary of the Multimedia Group, was under the theme "Branding and marketing of elite clubs in the midst of COVID-19."

"Capacity building is key and it is a subject matter that I have always spoken about since we began the journey to bring back the love, to ignite passion and to create wealth for the people who belong to our football ecosystem, he noted

According to him, indeed the Football Association was very much interested in capacity building, that ensures that clubs are better informed and officials are well trained so that the football industry will be what everybody wants it to be.

"We ran football related training programmes for our administrators across all the regions, we ran courses for our referees, that included integrity training and we intend to even do more in our attempt to ensure better coaching in the football ecosystem" he added.

Renowned branding and marketing lecturer Dr. Ike Tandoh, who was the facilitator of the programme, implored clubs to develop channels on how to engage their supporters.

While describing as key clubs getting a database for the supporters, he expressed his reservations at clubs failing to take advantage of the Covid-19 era because he was expecting them to redesign themselves and engage their fans because there was no football.

"In the era where we are in now, proper branding and engagement of fans is key in everything. I am impressed with how Great Olympics are engaging their fans and everybody is happy regardless of your affiliation and it makes the Premier League attractive but most Communications Directors of clubs do not know this."