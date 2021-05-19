Ghana: Capacity Building Programmes Key to Enrich Knowledge - Okraku

19 May 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kurt Okraku has reiterated the need for regular training programmes to enrich knowledge and improve players in the football ecosystem.

He said this at a day's capacity building programme for marketing managers and media officers of Premier, Division One and Women's Premier League clubs held in Accra.

The programme which was put together by Asempa 94.7 FM - a subsidiary of the Multimedia Group, was under the theme "Branding and marketing of elite clubs in the midst of COVID-19."

"Capacity building is key and it is a subject matter that I have always spoken about since we began the journey to bring back the love, to ignite passion and to create wealth for the people who belong to our football ecosystem, he noted

According to him, indeed the Football Association was very much interested in capacity building, that ensures that clubs are better informed and officials are well trained so that the football industry will be what everybody wants it to be.

"We ran football related training programmes for our administrators across all the regions, we ran courses for our referees, that included integrity training and we intend to even do more in our attempt to ensure better coaching in the football ecosystem" he added.

Renowned branding and marketing lecturer Dr. Ike Tandoh, who was the facilitator of the programme, implored clubs to develop channels on how to engage their supporters.

While describing as key clubs getting a database for the supporters, he expressed his reservations at clubs failing to take advantage of the Covid-19 era because he was expecting them to redesign themselves and engage their fans because there was no football.

"In the era where we are in now, proper branding and engagement of fans is key in everything. I am impressed with how Great Olympics are engaging their fans and everybody is happy regardless of your affiliation and it makes the Premier League attractive but most Communications Directors of clubs do not know this."

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Uganda Builds Link to Kenya’s Standard Gauge Rail Line
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.