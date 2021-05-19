Egypt: Sisi Discusses in Paris Increasing French Investments in Egypt

19 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Wednesday 19/5/2021expressed appreciation for efforts by the French Finance Ministry for boosting economic cooperation between the two countries.

At a meeting with French Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire, president Sisi added that there are many investment opportunities in Egypt for the French investors especially in the fields of transport, energy, water and health, said Egyptian Presidential Spokesman Ambassador Bassam Radi.

The French minister underlined that France is keen on boosting joint cooperation with Egypt and offering modern technology in all fields, the spokesman pointed out.

The meeting took up means of increasing French investments in Egypt and efforts for expanding the current French investments in the Egyptian market, added the spokesman.

