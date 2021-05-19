Nigeria: Oil Workers to Shut Facilities Over Kaduna Protest

The Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has threatened to close oil facilities nationwide over the ongoing Kaduna protest as it warned against hurting any labour leader.

Daily Trust reports that President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) Ayuba Wabba yesterday said armed thugs attacked the protesting union members.

According to a statement by the National President and General Secretary, Comrade Williams Akporeha, and Comrade Afolabi Olawale, "The union reiterates that no labour leaders or workers as the case may be, be harmed, harassed, maimed, humiliated or victimized during this 5-day peaceful protests in the state.

"Our union is raising this alarm following the very reliable report of the clandestine move of Governor Nasir El-RUfai to hurt and put the lives of NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba and other labour leaders to danger.

"NUPENG, therefore, warns that if any harm is inflicted on any of the members of organized labour, the leadership of the union will not hesitate to call on all our members throughout the nation for a total shutdown of all our services in the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry," NUPENG stated.

The union has put all oil workers on red alert saying within a five hour notice at any time, members could be called upon to begin strike, if there is need for that.