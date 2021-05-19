Nigeria: Oil Workers to Shut Facilities Over Kaduna Protest

19 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Faruk Shuaibu

The Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has threatened to close oil facilities nationwide over the ongoing Kaduna protest as it warned against hurting any labour leader.

Daily Trust reports that President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) Ayuba Wabba yesterday said armed thugs attacked the protesting union members.

According to a statement by the National President and General Secretary, Comrade Williams Akporeha, and Comrade Afolabi Olawale, "The union reiterates that no labour leaders or workers as the case may be, be harmed, harassed, maimed, humiliated or victimized during this 5-day peaceful protests in the state.

"Our union is raising this alarm following the very reliable report of the clandestine move of Governor Nasir El-RUfai to hurt and put the lives of NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba and other labour leaders to danger.

"NUPENG, therefore, warns that if any harm is inflicted on any of the members of organized labour, the leadership of the union will not hesitate to call on all our members throughout the nation for a total shutdown of all our services in the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry," NUPENG stated.

The union has put all oil workers on red alert saying within a five hour notice at any time, members could be called upon to begin strike, if there is need for that.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda Builds Link to Kenya’s Standard Gauge Rail Line
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.