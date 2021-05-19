Lesotho: Ramoqopo to Become Anoca Second VP

19 May 2021
Lesotho Times (Maseru)
By Leemisa Thuseho

The Lesotho National Olympic Committee (LNOC's) long serving president 'Matlohang Moiloa Ramoqopo is set to become the next Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) second vice president.

This after she was unchallenged in her bid for the post in ANOCA's upcoming 19th elective general assembly on 24 and 25 May 2021.

The LNOC acting chief executive officer (CEO) 'Mathato Makhorole confirmed to this publication that Ramoqopo was nominated for the position by the commission.

"She (Ramoqopo) is already in the ANOCA executive committee but she was the third vice president and now she is contesting to become the second vice president... she was nominated by the LNOC," Makhorole said this week.

Ramoqopo is currently a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) following her 2019 appointment when she became the first Mosotho in the IOC leadership committee. She is also the chairperson of women and sport commission in ANOCA.

The ANOCA presidency race is between the incumbent, Mustapha Berraf of Algeria and Lydia Nsekera from Burundi. Berraf is looking forward to his second term having led the association since his first election in 2018.

Joao Manuel Da Costa Alegre Afonso from Sao Tome and Principe will retain his position as first vice president as he is unchallenged.

Julien Minavoa of Benin, Negroes Kgosietsile of Botswana and Lahlou-Kamal Hamid from Morocco are vying for the third vice president post.

The fourth vice president battle is between Fardouza Egueh of Djibouti and Jappie Mhango from Malawi.

The outgoing committee secretary general Ahmed Elgasim Hashim of Sudan is facing off with Senegalese Seydina Diangne and Ghanian Ben Mensah to retain his post.

Nigerian Habu Gumel and Akpaki Kodjo Ogouwa of Togo are contesting for the treasurer general position.

