South Africa: Commission Welcomes Life Sentence of Man Who Murdered Family

19 May 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) has welcomed the six life terms handed down to a man who murdered his girlfriend and five children.

Zimbabwean national, Nowa Makula aged 32, was sentenced to six life terms in prison by the Elliotdale Magistrates Court for murdering his girlfriend Nomzamo Mhlanti and five children, including a toddler with an axe in their home at Elliotdale in Eastern Cape.

The murders took place in 2020, when the country was commemorating the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children Campaign.

Commission's spokesperson, Javu Baloyi said CGE has been monitoring the case and they are satisfied with the speed in which the verdict was delivered.

"We are aware that cases of gender-based violence (GBV) take long to be completed in the courts, with many others not getting a conviction. The CGE trusts that this sentence will serve as a benchmark in speedily addressing GBV cases.

"As the institution empowered by the Constitution 'to promote respect for gender equality and the protection, development and attainment of gender equality,' this places upon the commission, the burden to ensure that our country observes the right of women and children to be protected against gender-based violence," Baloyi said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the commission reiterated its appeal to both the public and private sector as well as society to take a stand against perpetrators of gender-based violence.

Meanwhile, the commission will, through its outreach and legal programmes, continue to educate and raise awareness.

"We urge members of the public with information about acts of gender-based violence and abuse to call our toll-free number 0800 007 709 to report such cases or contact the nearest office of the Commission of Gender Equality," Baloyi said.

