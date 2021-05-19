Angola: Basketball - U.S.-Based Angolan Athletes Join National Team

Luanda — Four of the seven United State-based Angolan basketball players, summoned to join the senior men National Basketball Team, have already been in the country since last Tuesday.

They are Joshua Kishila (Sagu Texas), Selton Miguel (West Oaks Academy), Rifen Miguel (Ohio Bobcats) and Eric Amanândio (with no club).

The athletes will be subject to seven-day institutional quarantine, according to the Angolan Basketball Federation (FAB).

Other athletes also playing in United States, such as Bruno Fernando, Sílvio de Sousa and Valdir Manuel, are expected in Luanda next seven days.

The entire team is due to show up on 25 this month in the Dream Space pavilion, Viana municipality, Luanda.

They will leave for Barcelona, Span, on 6 June for training.

Qualification tournament for the Olympic Games is set for 29 June-4 July in Caunas, Lithuania.

Angola will face the counterparts of Poland and Slovenia.

They are Joshua Kishila (Sagu Texas), Selton Miguel (West Oaks Academy), Rifen Miguel (Ohio Bobcats) and Eric Amanândio (with no club).

The athletes will be subject to seven-day institutional quarantine, according to the Angolan Basketball Federation (FAB).

Other athletes also playing in United States, such as Bruno Fernando, Sílvio de Sousa and Valdir Manuel, are expected in Luanda next seven days.

The entire team is due to show up on 25 this month in the Dream Space pavilion, Viana municipality, Luanda.

They will leave for Barcelona, Span, on 6 June for training.

Qualification tournament for the Olympic Games is set for 29 June-4 July in Caunas, Lithuania.

Angola will face the counterparts of Poland and Slovenia.