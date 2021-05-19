Angola: Basketball - U.S.-Based Angolan Athletes Join National Team

18 May 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Four of the seven United State-based Angolan basketball players, summoned to join the senior men National Basketball Team, have already been in the country since last Tuesday.

They are Joshua Kishila (Sagu Texas), Selton Miguel (West Oaks Academy), Rifen Miguel (Ohio Bobcats) and Eric Amanândio (with no club).

The athletes will be subject to seven-day institutional quarantine, according to the Angolan Basketball Federation (FAB).

Other athletes also playing in United States, such as Bruno Fernando, Sílvio de Sousa and Valdir Manuel, are expected in Luanda next seven days.

The entire team is due to show up on 25 this month in the Dream Space pavilion, Viana municipality, Luanda.

They will leave for Barcelona, Span, on 6 June for training.

Qualification tournament for the Olympic Games is set for 29 June-4 July in Caunas, Lithuania.

Angola will face the counterparts of Poland and Slovenia.

They are Joshua Kishila (Sagu Texas), Selton Miguel (West Oaks Academy), Rifen Miguel (Ohio Bobcats) and Eric Amanândio (with no club).

The athletes will be subject to seven-day institutional quarantine, according to the Angolan Basketball Federation (FAB).

Other athletes also playing in United States, such as Bruno Fernando, Sílvio de Sousa and Valdir Manuel, are expected in Luanda next seven days.

The entire team is due to show up on 25 this month in the Dream Space pavilion, Viana municipality, Luanda.

They will leave for Barcelona, Span, on 6 June for training.

Qualification tournament for the Olympic Games is set for 29 June-4 July in Caunas, Lithuania.

Angola will face the counterparts of Poland and Slovenia.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Could Lessons from the Covid-19 Response Boost HIV Research?
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.