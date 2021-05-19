Namibia: Sport Commission Bottles Routine

THE Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) had no legal avenue to oust Sonja Olivier as Namibia Gymnastics Federation (NGF) executive president or place its affiliate under administration, the national sport appeals committee ruled last week.

Olivier won the long-running battle against her suspension by the NSC and the appointment of an interim committee to lead the NGF.

The NSC placed the NGF under administration with immediate effect in August last year due to persistent infighting in the gymnastics hierarchy.

An interim committee consisting of Eliphas Shipanga, Vivienne Katjioungua and Lesley Vermeulen was installed to manage the NGF's affairs until a new leadership was to be elected.

Olivier maintained she always operated by the book, however, a faction opposed to her reign through the NSC and the Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC) stripped her of her powers and disbanded the NGF leadership.

The appeals committee found that move to be unlawful and therefore reversed it.

". . . there is no documentary proof before the appeals committee that the decision taken to place the NGF under administration was taken upon considering any statutory basis and practical provisions," it stated.

"Without the said proof and the fact that the respondent's disciplinary powers are limited, the board's decision of 30 July 2020 to place the NGF under administration indeed falls foul of the principle of legality."

Furthermore, the full complement of sport commissioners rubber-stamped the NGF's decision on 30 July last year, which was made by an incomplete board on 19 June.

While the verdict vindicates Olivier, it casts aspersions on the sport commission and the NNOC's competence.

Earlier this year the appeals committee instructed the NSC to review and correct its decision to decline the Namibia Premier League's application for membership.

Similarly the appeals body then found that the NSC's decision was taken at an improperly constituted meeting.

The NSC has since redone the exercise and stuck to its original finding.