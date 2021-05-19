Namibia to Receive Additional Vaccine Doses

NAMIBIA is expecting to receive 43 000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from the Anagni plant in Italy through the Covax facility on Friday.

Health deputy director Petronella Masabane revealed this to The Namibian on Tuesday.

These doses are part of 108 000 doses allocated to the country.

This comes at a time where there are fears that the current stock of vials of the vaccines might not suffice and jeopardise Namibia's target of herd immunity.

The first batch of 24 000 doses of AstraZeneca from the facility arrived in the country on 16 April.

By yesterday, at least 53 578 had been administered the first doses while the second stood at 3 418.

Namibia has been administering the Chinese produced Sinopharm vaccine, which was donated by the country in March.

The Gavi Alliance who runs the Covax facility with the World Health Organisation has admitted that despite the scale-up and scale-out of vaccine manufacturing, there has been bottlenecks in the supply of raw materials and trade barriers impacting the supply chain cannot be resolved swiftly.

One of the countries that had a massive manufacturing scale of the vaccine, India, is currently battling a deadly wave of a new variant.

As a result, this has paralysed the country's ability to provide the Covax facility with doses.