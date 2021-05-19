Namibia: Elephants Destroys Fransfontein Community Garden

SEVERAL elephants have completely destroyed a community garden at the Fransfontein settlement situated about 30 kilometers from Khorixas last Saturday.

According to headman Cornelius Bowe (87) of the Swartbooi Traditional Authority, dozens of elephants wiped out what was planted by community members, including his plots.

"I chased the elephants away from the community garden with my car," Bowe told The Namibian on Tuesday.

"I am only left with three tomato plants and several orange trees that are destroyed. My mango tree was destroyed too," Bowe said.

The headman added that the fence and infrastructure he invested in over the years were also destroyed.

Bowe has been planting crops since the 1970s and is a well-known farmer who sells his garden produce at Khorixas.

"This year there will be no harvest. My heart is in pain," he said.

Bowe said an electric fence at the community garden will be better to ward off the elephants who have been troubling crop farmers for years.

"Government should help us with an electric fence. They encourage us to plant crops but all our sweat and hard work is destroyed in minutes," Bowe, who resides with about seven people, pleaded.

He said his daughter worked at a lodge but when the Covid-19 pandemic came, she lost her job. She and the grandchildren have since been depending on the crops.

According to the headman, environment ministry officials were at Fransfontein to assess the damage, but not everyone who plants in the garden was made aware.

Clementine !Guim (53) told The Namibian there is nothing left from what she planted such as watermelon, pumpkin and maize.

"I am unemployed, my household lives off the garden and also assists school-going children," !Guim said.

!Guim said at the age of 53, she cannot look for a job.

She pleaded that crop farmers be assisted with food and money by the government.

She used to make up to N$2000 per month after selling her crops.

Hiskia Langerman (74) said since the government grant is small, he made a living from the garden produce.

According to Langerman, rainfall was good this year and he planted more crops as a result, but it now seems all that was in vain.

The environment ministry did not respond to questions sent to them.