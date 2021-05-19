Tanzania: Plastic Waste Makers Get Off Scot Free As Pollution On Water Bodies Soars

MAGESA Charles is a vendor of plastic bottled water in Mwanza City, Tanzania. The 22-year-old man wakes up every day to collect 50 to 80 bottles from industrial companies to sell in the streets of the city.

"I usually go to the city agents of companies every day, and collect bottled water, to sell to the people in the streets," he says and adds, "The business pays a lot and I don't intend to stop it."

Magesa is among many young and energetic youth in Mwanza engaging in the selling of the plastic bottled beverages in the city.

But where do most of the bottles go after use? Do the vendors and the companies selling plastic bottled beverages collect back the plastic for proper disposal? "We don't collect.

My work is to sell and not collect bottles. There are people from the city council who are entitled to do the work," says Wankio Mwita, a bottled water vendor in Mwanza.

A survey conducted by the 'Daily News' in some streets of Mwanza City found that the city was rampant with wastes, mostly plastic waste.

Piles of plastics are heaped roadside ditches only for the rain to come and sweep them into the water ways such as rivers which finally end in Lake Victoria.

Lake Victoria is one of the highlights of Mwanza Region in Tanzania. The second largest freshwater in the world, Lake Victoria is shared by Uganda and Kenya along with Tanzania.

This reporter visited the shores of the Lake in Nyamagana District, Mwanza Region, where waste is rampant fishermen blame the problem on poor management of trash.

"We do not have a specific place to dump the bottles after use as you can see, there is not even a single bin for collecting the wastes, people are dropping the bottles and other dirty things everywhere and later the wastes find their way into the lake" says Samson Kamala, a fisherman. He says that plastic wastes in Lake Victoria are accumulating every day.

"We go through the waters every time to catch fish, what we often come across is heaps of plastic waste instead of fish," says Kamala. "We even suspect the plastic wastes in the waters are killing the fish," he says, adding that fish stock in Lake Victoria is declining day by day.

"We used to catch a lot of fish but as the days go by the stock of fish we catch is declining and we suspect the accumulating plastic waste in the waters is the cause of the decline," he says.

Lake Victoria has long struggled with declining fish stocks, attributable to overfishing as well as the emergency of invasive plant species, such as the water hyacinth as well as the impact of climate change.

According to the scientist attached to the FlipFlop Expedition Robert Egessa, plastic pollution is adding another burden to the lake ecosystem and shutting off the economic engine for Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya.

"Plastic pollution in Lake Victoria adds another burden to the lake ecosystem, which is already stressed. The interactions between plastics and organic and inorganic pollutants will be felt along the fish value chain.

A 2015 study in the Mwanza Region of Tanzania, located on the southern shore of Lake Victoria examined the presence of plastic in the gastrointestinal tracts of locally fished Nile perch and Nile tilapia.

Plastics were confirmed in 20 per-cent of fish from each species with the most likely sources being urban waste and consumer use.

An Environmental Management Officer and the City Cleansing Coordinator in Mwanza City Council, Fanuel Kasesene, admits the presence of plastic wastes in Lake Victoria waters, noting that the waste is flowing into the Lake from the streets of Mwanza.

"We did a mini-study to find out the source of the plastic wastes in the Lake and we realized that the waste was coming from the land.

We came across different types of brands of plastic bottles and other materials made by the local companies," he says. Mr Kasesen says that there is rapid increase of plastics production in response to economic growth, a move that is posing challenges in managing the wastes produced in the city.

"We have established sufficient waste collections in the city and deployed city cleaning agents to clean and collect the waste from the dustbins placed in the markets and other busy areas to the disposal sites but we lack waste management practices from consumers," he says.

"Littering of plastic wastes in the open is a very common practice from the consumer; they buy drinks and drop the plastic waste in open areas, roadside ditches, drainage and when it rains, the waste are flown into the water ways such as River Mirongo of Mwanza which connects to Lake Victoria and all the " he says.

He says the city council has put in line various strategic plans to ensure the city is clean. One of such plans is a monthly awareness campaign aims at encouraging the public including business people to engage in cleaning and collecting liters in the city centre.

"We have a monthly city cleaning campaign where citizens including business people in Mwanza are engaged in cleaning and collecting rampant waste at the end of every month," he says and adds that the city also conducts public awareness encouraging the public to keep the city clean.

Despite all the efforts, Mr Kasesene says the plastic waste management in the city of Mwanza is still a major challenge due to littering and improper handling of plastic waste.

"We have come up with a strategic plan to engage the companies involved in production of plastic products as they are the number one plastic polluters in the city, the aim is to develop sustainable plastic management initiative to curb the growing challenge of plastic waste in Lake Victoria," he says adding that companies together with the government will develop plastic waste management technologies such as recycling systems to minimize the amount of plastic bottles.

City to conduct audit, hold companies to account In a bid to ensure the plan of engaging the plastic production corporations is successful, Mwanza City Council cleansing and environment department is conducting an audit on brands in plastic waste in Lake Victoria and on land to identify the top corporate polluters in the city and hold them accountable appropriately.

According to Mr Kasesene, the auditing process is underway to identify the current condition of the plastic waste, the stock and the percentage of each brand in the plastic waste before calling the companies concerned to act responsibly.

"We are currently conducting an auditing of the brands based on the waste we are collecting from Lake Victoria and on Land and thereafter assess the stock of each brand and call the owners of the brands to show them how they are contributing to the plastic pollution in our great Lake Victoria," he says.

He says many of these brands are produced by local companies such as Azam, Bonite Bottlers Company and Mohammed Enterprises and Jambo.

"We cannot stop the companies from producing the plastic products but we must engage them in searching for solutions to tackle the plastic waste they are producing," he insisted.

In Dar es Salaam, a community clean-up in April of Kigamboni-Ferry Beach by Fagio and the Flipflopi Expedition, advocacy organizations fighting plastic waste, found that Styrofoam was the largest contributor to plastic waste on the beach, followed by plastic waste beverage bottles and bottle caps.

The biggest brands were More Extra, Mango and Tanga Fresh, owned by companies including MeTL (producing 65 percent of the waste collected), U Fresh Food Ltd, and Tanga Fresh Ltd.

In 2015 the government through the ministry of state (Union and Environment) banned the manufacturing, importation, selling, buying and use of plastic bags encouraging industry owners, and investors to promote the production of alternative bags in place of plastic bags.

In Mwanza, the ban was successfully implemented as the manufacturing turned on the use of paper bags widely used in the city.

"The ban was successful, we do not have use of plastic bags in the city," says Mr Kasesene.

Based on the plastic waste and other solid pollution, the government is encouraging various stakeholders to establish solid waste recycling systems in order to minimise the amount of the non-degradable waste materials such as plastic bottles.