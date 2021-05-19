Tanzania: How Zanzibar Strives to Increase Revenue Collection

THE 8th phase government started on 3rd November last year when President Hussein Ali Hassan Mwinyi took an oath of office mentioning reforms to improve tax administration as among his priorities.

Dr Mwinyi has since his first speech as a president of Zanzibar vowed to improve tax collection, directing both the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) and the Zanzibar Revenue Board (ZRB) to be innovative and find more sources of revenue without causing burden to taxpayers.

"Zanzibar still has many unexploited areas which can increase revenues. The responsible authorities must think outside the traditional sources of income," Mwinyi has repeatedly argued.

Formalizing the small and middle business enterprises like vendors (Machingas or Jua kali) and motorbike taxis (Bodaboda), and also encourage people to register their business and services and pay tax is likely to increase collection highly needed to fund different development projects.

Mwinyi says plans are underway to formalize the Machingas by providing them with special IDs similar to the IDs used in the Tanzania mainland after it was introduced by late President John Pombe Magufuli.

"I do not prefer collecting more money by increasing tax frequently, I only want all who are supposed to pay tax to do so willingly, because it is the only way the government can plan and implement its development programs," Dr Mwinyi says.

However, some members of the business community continue to complain against taxes they are supposed to pay, "For example importer has to pay different institutions to clear goods/import at the entry sea port."

"An entrepreneur manufacturing soap or food items locally has to pay taxes to TRA, ZRB, Zanzibar Bureau of Standards (ZBS), Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS,) and other institutions before his or her goods reach the market.

Some producers are discouraged or resort to cheating to avoid paying many taxes," Mr Hassan Omar, a businessman says.

Talking to the members of the business community, President Mwinyi promised to review challenges facing them including unnecessary multiple taxes when clearing goods at entry points or from factory.

Mr Jamal Kassim- Isles Minister for Finance and Planning says already the Machingas IDs and the electronic invoicing are in-offing as the transformation of Tax administration goes on.

Although it has taken relatively too long for the enforcement of use of certified electronic devices in sales and services, since the 2017 when it proposed, the Minister says the government is now fully committed to control frauds.

"We aim to reach onehundred percent through digital communication with taxpayers and this rests entirely on appropriate IT systems," Mr Kassim says as some few traders start using EFD machines in payments.

However, many people, companies, and institutions engaged in businesses and services still perform transaction manually, a room for frauds and evasions, denying the government millions of shillings as revenue.

Many businesses and NGOs are also not registered or not paying appropriate tax to the government, along with continued gaps in tax compliance and corruption in the country.

The Minister says that strengthening compliance, and addressing the challenges is now a priority to the government "Because addressing non-compliance and other challenges can raise significant amounts."

In promoting compliances part of its campaign to increase revenue collection, TRA in collaboration with ZRB have renewed public awareness that targets to reach different groups.

So far the TRA and ZRB officers have organized meetings with some members of the Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), Savings and Credit Co-Operative Society (SACCOS), and some secondary schools.

Dr Shuweikha Salum Khalfan from TRA said "We have been running series of programs including media and workshops to ensure majority people who are taxpayers understand the importance of paying tax."

At a meeting held at the 'Rahaleo artists' Studio hall' in the city, the TRA officer for tax education/awareness Ms Khalfan said the NGOs in the country play an important role in compliance, asking the all people to ensure they pay tax.

"Practice the culture of voluntary tax payment of what you are required to pay without attempts to cheat or dodge. The government relies heavily on tax collections to meet development goals. Everyone has a role to play," she said.

She was flanked by her counterpart from Zanzibar Revenue Board (ZRB) Mr Makame Mohamed who also emphasized to the NGOs the importance of paying tax and risks of penalty including fines which ranges between 100,000/- and 500,000/- for the implicated tax payers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Both revenue experts explained to the participants about different taxes they are supposed to pay and also ensured that they give receipts after selling goods or provide services to customers along with proper keeping of records to avoid complaints during tax payment verification.

They said that they are optimistic that the ongoing reforms in tax administration which include public awareness, employing technology or digitalization (use of virtual fiscal devices-VFD, and promoting compliance will improve and increase tax collection.

For example the current ZRB monthly collections is expected to rise from the current average of 46bn/- to 55bn/- and that the government is fully committed to ensure collection rise is realized.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), although different nations have been taking measures to improve tax collection, much remains to be done in many countries to build effective tax administrations.