Tanzania: Hats Off Aboud On Covid-19 Report, Lockdown Is Severe

19 May 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

ON Monday at State House in Dar es Salaam, President Samia Suluhu received the Coronavirus assessment report from the committee she had formed under Prof Said Aboud as the chairperson. Congratulations Prof Aboud for the professional and fast-prepared report!

It was noted that she had set up the committee to help fight the virus that is globally a threat not only to human lives, but also socio-economic fabrics of development of any country, Tanzania inclusive.

This move with recommendations, which include the government being urged to give Covid-19 updates and put in place measures to prevent a third wave from hitting the country is a clear manifestation that as citizens, we must all take necessary precautions seriously as advised by the health professionals against the diseases.

This is an area that requires no politics and name calling, because it rips off several economies, especially the tourism sector that employs thousands of the citizens directly and indirectly apart from being a major source of revenue to the government.

It is worth praise that the committee also recommended no lockdown for the country for the nationals to freely go about their businesses, because majority depends on daily wages and petty businesses as a way of eking out a living.

However, this should not be reversed to mean recklessness in handling the pandemic that has no boundary and taking it for granted.

In reality, the virus is not a myth, but kills and should not be taken as a radio disease (only heard and discussed in the media).

Equally, it is worth praise that the committee also recommended that health workers should concentrate a lot on informing and educating the public on how to prevent and treat Covid- 19, because prevention in many ways is better than curing.

Though it has been more than 17 months since the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, caused an outbreak of respiratory disease (COVID-19) and pneumonia in Wuhan, China.

Since then, SARS-CoV-2 has spread around the world, sickening more than 161 million people, implying that Tanzania, as recommended by Prof Aboud's proposal should join other organs involved in decision making and adhere to resolutions that are being used in the East African Community, the South African Development Community, the African Union, and the World Health Organization, because we can't live in isolation.

It is wise that the report also considered religious leaders as a force to reckon with, including the private sector, and the media to join the government in spreading awareness about the virus.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda Builds Link to Kenya’s Standard Gauge Rail Line
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.