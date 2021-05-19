Tanzania: Many Zanzibaris Still Unaware of Lupus Disease

19 May 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Masato Masato, Zanzibar

ZANZIBAR'S Minister of Health, Social Welfare, Gender and Children, Mr Nassor Ahmed Mazrui, has said that plans are underway to train medical personnel to understand 'lupus' disease, so that they are able to diagnose and provide immediate treatment to victims.

Speaking at an occasion to mark the World Lupus Day here, Minister Mazrui said not many people, including health officers understand about the disease, which has been affecting people without knowing it.

According to the World Health Organizations (WHO), lupus is a disease that occurs when your body's immune system attacks your own tissues and organs (autoimmune disease). It affects your joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart and lungs.

Health experts say diagnosing lupus is difficult because signs and symptoms vary considerably from person to person.

Signs and symptoms of lupus may change over time and overlap with those of many other disorders. Minister Mazrui said the disease, which originated in the Western countries, entered Zanzibar more than 15 years ago.

Dr Sana Salim Said called on the media to educate the public on how to avoid the disease. World lupus day is celebrated on May 10th every year, and Zanzibar marked the day for the first time this year under the global theme "Make lupus known in the community.

"We are going to 'make lupus visible' using the power of social media to show the world the many faces of lupus and the impact of this debilitating autoimmune disease," he said.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda Builds Link to Kenya’s Standard Gauge Rail Line
Could Lessons from the Covid-19 Response Boost HIV Research?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.