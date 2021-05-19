Tanzania: Many Zanzibaris Still Unaware of Lupus Disease

ZANZIBAR'S Minister of Health, Social Welfare, Gender and Children, Mr Nassor Ahmed Mazrui, has said that plans are underway to train medical personnel to understand 'lupus' disease, so that they are able to diagnose and provide immediate treatment to victims.

Speaking at an occasion to mark the World Lupus Day here, Minister Mazrui said not many people, including health officers understand about the disease, which has been affecting people without knowing it.

According to the World Health Organizations (WHO), lupus is a disease that occurs when your body's immune system attacks your own tissues and organs (autoimmune disease). It affects your joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart and lungs.

Health experts say diagnosing lupus is difficult because signs and symptoms vary considerably from person to person.

Signs and symptoms of lupus may change over time and overlap with those of many other disorders. Minister Mazrui said the disease, which originated in the Western countries, entered Zanzibar more than 15 years ago.

Dr Sana Salim Said called on the media to educate the public on how to avoid the disease. World lupus day is celebrated on May 10th every year, and Zanzibar marked the day for the first time this year under the global theme "Make lupus known in the community.

"We are going to 'make lupus visible' using the power of social media to show the world the many faces of lupus and the impact of this debilitating autoimmune disease," he said.