Tanzania: New RCs Sworn-in As President Samia Announces Changes of Two Regional Bosses

President Samia Suluhu has swapped work stations for the two Regional Commissioners (RC's), Mr John Mongela and David Kafulila.

Announcing the changes shortly after administered oaths of 10 regional commissioners and some heads of government institutions at the State House in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday, the head of state sent Mr Mongela to be Arusha Regional Commissioner and RC Kafulila's working station is Simiyu.

She pointed out that her decision for the changes was made in consideration of leadership experience between Kafulila and Mongela.

According to the President, Mongela is more experienced than his counterpart hence it was rational for her to transfer the RC to another City.

"Since Mr Mongela was in Mwanza [already grown city], I have decided to relocate him to Arusha which has the same status... therefore, Mr Kafufula will now go to Simiyu... since this is his first assignment (as RC) after served as the Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS) for Songwe region," she said.

Before the changes, Kafulila was named as Arusha Regional Commissioner.

Kafulila is going to fill the vacuum left by Mr Antony Mtaka who has been reallocated to Dodoma.