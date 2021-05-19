Ethiopia: Nation Secures Over 238 Billion Birr

19 May 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA--The Ministry of Revenue said that it has secured over 238 Billion Birr over the last ten months. Revenue Minister, Lake Ayalew announced that the Ministry planned to get 242 Billion Birr in the stated period and able to secure about 238 Billion Birr, achieved 98 percent, of the plan via collecting tax from various entities.

The secured revenue excels the last year same period performance as it surpasses by 39 billion Birr or 19 percent following better performance recorded. Some 145,552,041,256 Birr revenue has been collected from domestic tax. Besides, some 92,616,986,748 and 193, 272,838 foreign trade tax and custom and national lottery net sales respectively are secured, he added.

Taking the existing situation of the country into account, the revenue secured is said to be promising and praised performance, according to him. The ministry has come up with such outcomes as the tax payer has been well aware of the importance of paying tax, the ministry and other stakeholders have discharged their responsibilities properly, he said.

BY MISGANAW ASNAKE

