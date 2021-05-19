East Africa: Green Legacy 2021 Embraces East Africa

ADDIS ABABA- Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) announced that this year's green legacy program has embraced the East African countries and Ethiopia has prepared over one billion seedlings to its neighbors with a view to ensuring a shared prosperity in the region. The Premier's remark came yesterday while launching the 2021 green legacy program which was held under the motto 'Let's make Ethiopia Greener.'

Noting Ethiopia's intertwined fate with its neighbors, Abiy said that the country purses the principle of cooperation, not competition in relations with the East African nations. The plan to expand the green legacy to East Africa also showcases Ethiopia's vision to prosperity would be cascaded to its neighbors.

Agriculture Minister Omar Hussein said on the occasion that 7.7 billion seedlings are prepared to this year's Green Legacy initiative whilst 6.6 billion are going to be planted in home. According to him, over one billion seedlings are made available to Eritrea, South Sudan, Somalia, Sudan and Kenya.

In his tweet prior to the launching event, the PM said that "As Ethiopians, our lives are strongly intertwined with trees and forest. Preventing flooding, food insecurity, environment-related conflicts, and other adverse effects is in our hands." "When I call upon all Ethiopians to 'Adorn Ethiopia' the call is to cover our nation green to see beyond lines of divisions-region, ethnicity, religion sex, and in unity let us dress Ethiopia with prosperity and dignity the people of this great nation deserve," he added. Over 25 million people are expected to partake in this year's Green Legacy program that runs from May to September 2021, it was learnt.

BY MENGISTEAB TESHOME