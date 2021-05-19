East Africa: Green Legacy 2021 Embraces East Africa

19 May 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA- Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) announced that this year's green legacy program has embraced the East African countries and Ethiopia has prepared over one billion seedlings to its neighbors with a view to ensuring a shared prosperity in the region. The Premier's remark came yesterday while launching the 2021 green legacy program which was held under the motto 'Let's make Ethiopia Greener.'

Noting Ethiopia's intertwined fate with its neighbors, Abiy said that the country purses the principle of cooperation, not competition in relations with the East African nations. The plan to expand the green legacy to East Africa also showcases Ethiopia's vision to prosperity would be cascaded to its neighbors.

Agriculture Minister Omar Hussein said on the occasion that 7.7 billion seedlings are prepared to this year's Green Legacy initiative whilst 6.6 billion are going to be planted in home. According to him, over one billion seedlings are made available to Eritrea, South Sudan, Somalia, Sudan and Kenya.

In his tweet prior to the launching event, the PM said that "As Ethiopians, our lives are strongly intertwined with trees and forest. Preventing flooding, food insecurity, environment-related conflicts, and other adverse effects is in our hands." "When I call upon all Ethiopians to 'Adorn Ethiopia' the call is to cover our nation green to see beyond lines of divisions-region, ethnicity, religion sex, and in unity let us dress Ethiopia with prosperity and dignity the people of this great nation deserve," he added. Over 25 million people are expected to partake in this year's Green Legacy program that runs from May to September 2021, it was learnt.

BY MENGISTEAB TESHOME

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda Builds Link to Kenya’s Standard Gauge Rail Line
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.