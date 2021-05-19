Ethiopia: Parties Express Support to Polling Day Extension

ADDIS ABABA - Some contending parties that are running in the 6th General Elections said that the Electoral Board of Ethiopia's (NEBE) decision to postpone polling day is justifiable, whilst expressed their concern that the extension might come up with another difficulties. Approached by The Ethiopian Herald, Enat Party Acting President Seife-Selassie Ayalew (PhD) stated that the technical delay of the polling date does not have such significant influence on the effectiveness of the election.

Seife noted that NEBE needs to be cautious not to push the polling day to the rainy season as it may affect the farmer voters as they would be busy in sowing and other farming activities in the summer. Balderas for True Democracy Party Communication Officer Bekalu Atnafu said on his part that the reason for the extending the polling day for a short time

would be appropriate as the NEBE has been facing some logistical and technical difficulties. As to him, further extending the polling day; however, may have adverse effect on the stability of the country and complicating the election process. On the discussion forum with political parties, NEBE announced its plan to extend the polling day by no more than three weeks. Insufficient ballot papers, logistical setbacks, as well as limited

number of employees for the expanding election officers are contributed to the extension. Some parties supported the push of polling day expressed their views on a few considerations they would like the NEBE to make whereas others claimed to expect the extension as the Board has been busy in organizing consultation forums.

The Board's decision to hold the election of the two city administrations on the same day as the national election is also well-received by the opposition camp. The extension helps to avoid a black mark on the credibility of the election, by designing a new plan and providing additional training to address operational difficulties, the political parties claimed. On the follow up discussion with Abiy Ahmed (PhD), state governments reported an overall progressive increase in number of voter registration, training and readiness to take on their duty.

BY GETAHUN LEGESSE