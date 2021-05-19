Ethiopia: Reinforcing Tvet Institute, an Engine to Realize Promised Development Agendas

Academic centers have a key role to realize development if they invest on both theoretical and practical trainings. Technical Vocational and Educational Training (TVET) is an engine to foster development. In this regard, The Ethiopian Herald has taken time with Teshale Berecha, General Director of Ethiopian Technical University (ETU).

ETU has been providing advanced vocational training in TVET sector. It has been promoted into Ethiopian Technical University (ETU) recently. With this promotion, the university aims to provide vocational training for both advanced trainee and newly enrolled student who pass national entrance examination. However, ETU is not new institution but it has got new name and structure following the promotion and this doesn't mean it has discontinue providing training it has been offering in previous years, he underscored.

"Right now ETU prepared to receive qualified students who will pass entrance exam given by ETU additional to National Entrance Examination. This will enable the university to receive students that are fit enough to meet the national demands, in the sector before and after the vocational training. This will also contribute its share for assuring ETU target in cultivating qualitatively and quantitatively skilled, and disciplined human capitals."

"ETU is working to allow chances for interest and qualified candidates that meet the university standard. There is an experience in some universities to examine students before they commence their professional science study. Hence, ETU is following to apply such experience in more qualified manner because the country needs qualified and productive graduates that put theoretical aspects in place to solve the existing and expected problems across the country."

ETU has commenced accepting student to provide trainings at BA degree level and above and we are working to make ETU a center of excellence that produces skilled human power, as to him. ETU is also working to provide sufficient, skilled human capitals for the growing industry in the country. To be called TVET center are a center of knowledge, skill and attitudes are working together without separation. These are the basic inseparable elements for TVET graduates.

"It is difficult to take a name of TVET. Due to this, we have built good culture of TVET practice in both theoretical and practical sides. Workshops are strongly structured and organized in ETU since it established and it has also strong contact and experience with various firms and industries to run practical workshops."

The Director addressed that ETU has been lecturing only 20 students in a class. This is really supportive for enabling the student in both theoretically and practically aspects. In this regard ETU is effective enough but more is expected because as the number of trainee are increasing, it requires more effort to address all appropriately.

The university has machines more than the trainees' number. Hence, no difficulties will occur to provide practical vocational training in each department. Trainees at ETU have been following project based vocational trainings. Therefore, the trainees would be graduated after completing practical project workshops. This shows how the trainee proofed their skill and qualification before they got certified but this doesn't mean there is no limitation.

The university has been striving to address practical vocational training gaps. Many of our trainees are employed and they aren't unemployed after upgrading the academic status, he explained. Adding that, when our institute opened new department, it has assessed well labor market opportunities because the graduates have to employed or join industry in their certified profession which overcome challenges graduates are faced after graduation. ETU has pending railway training due to unsatisfactory job opportunities as planned. In general, the university has tracer study to make sure the graduates are employed or started their own business or not. This enables ETU to identify and evaluate market demands of each department.

Besides, the reform activities taken in the sectors, newly Education roadmap and ways it enable TVET center to have its own national policy remarkably helping the centers to be competent in both quality and quantity matters. This is not enough. This is just one step forward move. Hence, all actors should join hands to make the center effective and productive like as its name, he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Education Ethiopia Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Previously, TVET has unable to provide vocational training above level five due to the old education roadmap. The newly roadmap has solved this problem and allow TVET to provide vocation up to high academic level. This year ETU potential of receiving new student is not that much large due to the impact of the pandemic and other factors. In the coming ten/five years, the university will branding and working to be one of the top and preferred center by industries in providing efficient and qualified human capitals for industries. But this will not be an easy job. It demands the effort and collaboration of all concerned bodies."

ETU have 15 TVET centers right now. It has been providing instructors for all TVET institutes found in the country. As a result, we are in charge to train more trainees. The contribution of TVET is still visible. Forwarding this potential into another high spot is a joint project of all concerned bodies because it takes great share in supporting the country's development agenda.

BY MULATU BELACHEW