Ethiopia: Initiative to Launch the National Dialogue

ADDIS ABABA-- Multi stakeholder Initiative for National Dialogue (MIND) announced that it has finalized preparations to launch national dialogue aiming at restoring peace and state integration. As to its press, the initiative was established personalities drawn from different governmental and none governmental national organizations to undertake inclusive national dialogue.

The source also indicated that Destiny Ethiopia, council of Political Parties, Justice for All, and Initiative for Change, Ethiopian Reconciliation Commission and Ethiopians for Inclusive Dialogue are member of the initiative. The release noted that the initiative planned to get some 1,000 people who have different ethnic, political, religious and other backgrounds participated in the dialogue.

Ministry of peace on its part said that it has been taking different measures to launch national dialogues believing that dialogue is instrumental in bringing about unity and national integration. Speaking at the launching of the discussion Peace Minister Mufariat Kamil Monday said that the ministry has been undertaking different discussions with community, scholars and civil servants to restore peace and coexistence.

She noted that the dialogue has focused on four thematic areas carried under the titles, " Ethiopia on the way to transit to democracy", "analysis and contrast of experiences of transition", "national integration", "the 2021 Ethiopian election". She noted that government higher officials, political parties, Civic organizations and other concerned organs will take part in the discussion.

"Though a number of challenges have been affecting our effort since the launching of the national reform, we continue running activities to foster the journey towards democracy and overall transformation," she underscored. Apart from holding different discussions to aware the public, the ministry has been establishing and building different security related institutions in a modern ways to hit the set target, she added.

