Kenya: Quest for Coast Unity Hits a Snag

The push for the formation of a Coast political outfit is facing resistance from some leaders allied to Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and Deputy President William Ruto. And as more leaders peel away from the crusade, it looks set to collapse like the call for secession of the Coastal region that hit a snag three years ago.

Kilifi Governor Kingi has protested that the negative attitude on regional unity displayed by some Coast legislators is posing a great danger to the cause with elections due next year.

"With this kind of situation, there is danger that even in next year's General Election, this region might still embrace political parties from outside. We should therefore rethink our political direction as people of Coast region," Mr Kingi said. He spoke during the burial of politician and Kaya elder Kahindi Ngowa Jogolo at Mariakani over the weekend.

Mr Kingi has been championing Coast unity with the backing of all the 10 Kilifi legislators.

Only three MPs allied to Tangatanga -- Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Owen Baya (Kilifi North) and Paul Katana (Kaloleni) -- had resisted the campaign.

But it now seems the campaign has suffered yet another setback after some proponents shifted camp to support Mr Joho, who believes the regional interest can best be addressed through the ODM.

"When I started this push for Coast unity, it must be known that it was not a Governor Kingi's affair, but the thoughts of the entire region that after many years of depending on non-coastal parties, it was ripe for us to have our own Coast party to increase the regional bargaining power," said Mr Kingi in reference to claims that his push is motivated by personal political agenda.

The Nation has established that some legislators like Ganze's Teddy Mwambire, Ken Chonga (Kilifi South), Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo and Kilifi Woman Rep Gertrude Mbeyu are among the politicians resisting the formation of the regional political outfit.

Mr Mwambire, who is also the Coast Parliamentary Group secretary, blamed Mr Kingi for the failure of the venture.

"The governor should own up to his failures. We raised critical questions during our meetings with him and he has failed to answer them to date. He should not address us from funerals after failing to unify even the seven MPs from the region," said Mr Mwambire, who is an ally of Mr Joho.

Last week, several Coast MPs allied to Dr Ruto met in Mombasa to strategise on the 2022 political journey and to compile an economic blue print to be incorporated in the DP's manifesto.

However, the Nation has established that the forum also discussed plans to use United Democratic Alliance, which is associated with Dr Ruto, to contest for various seats in next year's elections.