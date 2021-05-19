Kenya: Sofapaka Coach Ken Odhiambo - Bring On Gor Mahia

Sofapaka head coach Ken Odhiambo is optimistic his charges will keep their momentum when they face Gor Mahia in their rescheduled Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium in Wundanyi on Thursday.

Odhiambo, whose side beat Wazito 2-0 on Sunday at the same venue, believes the win over the moneybags will push his team when they tackle the defending champions.

Sofapaka, ninth on the standings on 19 points from 15 matches, will move level on points with sixth-placed Gor Mahia with victory in Wundanyi.

"We're well prepared for the clash at our home ground and we want to make sure we emerge victorious. Though we respect our opponents, I don't see any reason why we should lose the game," said Odhiambo.

Odhiambo, who previously coached Bandari, said they have their eyes trained on closing the gap between them and leaders Tusker, who have 34 points from 16 matches.