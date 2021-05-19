Kenyan Stars Begin Hunt for 2021 World Chess Cup Slots

19 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Victor Otieno

Kenya's chess players are among the 71 in the open section of the ongoing Africa Individual Chess Championships (AICC).

The 2021 AICC, which has brought together some of the finest chess players in the continent, began Tuesday in Lilongwe, Malawi.

The event will come to an end on May 28, with the top four players in the open section (men) qualifying for the 2021 World Chess Cup in Sochi, Russia.

Kenya is represented by 10 players - five men, three women and two people living with disabilities.

The men's representatives are second seed Joseph Methu, Candidate Master Ben Magana, Jackson Kamau, Martin Njoroge and Brian Adorwa.

Their female counterparts are Woman Fide Master Sasha Mongeli and Woman Candidate Masters Joyce Nyaruai and Lucy Wanjiru.

The PLWDs representatives are Sadam Ali (reigning National Champion for PLWD) and Alfred Simiyu (the first runners up in the 2019 event).

Fide Master Stephen Ouma is steering the men's team, while Moses Andiwoh is in charge of the women's team.

This is the first competitive event for the Kenyans since Covid-19 pandemic struck in 2020, bringing to a halt most face-to-face sporting activities.

However, Team Kenya is confident of posting good results. despite their lack of activities in the last one year.

