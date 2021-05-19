Kenya: Vote Counting Resumes in Juja After Night of Chaos

19 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Simon Ciuri

Tallying of votes for the Juja Constituency by-election resumed Wednesday morning after chaos rocked the Mang'u High School tallying centre the night before.

Chaos had erupted after goons that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) linked to Kiambu Governor James Nyoro stormed the counting hall and tried to take away ballot boxes, but were repulsed by police and ejected. The goons claimed that the Jubilee candidate, Susan Njeri, was being rigged out.

Chebukati assures voters

IEBC boss Wafula Chebukati was present at the tallying centre on Wednesday morning and assured voters of a transparent counting process.

By 12.17pm today, George Koimburi of the People's Empowerment Party, a political outfit with links to Deputy President William Ruto, had an early lead with 4,583 votes against Ms Njeri who had 2,207 votes.

Juja has 115,632 registered voters according to the IEBC registry

