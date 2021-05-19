Mauritius: Forthcoming Budget 2021-2022 - Policy Dialogue Meetings Kick Off Today

press release

The Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy, kick-started a series of policy dialogue meetings, this morning, in Port-Louis, in the context of the forthcoming Budget 2021-2022.

Dr Renganaden Padayachy is set to meet with various Ministers along with their senior officials at the seat of his Ministry to discuss the way forward as regards key priority projects in their respective sectors at a time where the world economy is being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first meeting was with the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Housing and Land Use Planning, Minister of Tourism, Mr Louis Steven Obeegadoo.

The Deputy Prime Minister, in a statement afterwards, underlined that the overall objective was to review the various priority projects regarding his portfolios and identify the means and ways to put forward those projects.

He further underlined that the purpose of the meeting was to ensure that the projects to be implemented are in line with the philosophy of the 2021-2022 Budget as well as reflect the set mission and goals of the various sectors falling under his purview.

Regarding tourism, he pointed out that discussions focused on giving a fresh impetus to the sector. As for Land and Housing, he added that emphasis was laid on the extension of social housing projects so as to provide citizens with a decent housing.

Health and Wellness

In the same vein, the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy, met the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Jagutpal.

In a statement following the meeting, Dr Jagutpal highlighted that in the context of the Budget 2021-2022 exercise, the Ministry of Health has its own priorities, especially in the face of the COVID-19 situation in Mauritius.

The Health Minister also stressed that the topmost priority for his sector is the management of the COVID-19 pandemic along with the ongoing vaccination campaign against SARS-CoV-2. He recalled that the various measures being implemented such as quarantine together with the deployment of medical staff and equipment have been deemed important in the fight against COVID-19.

Hence, he stated, that the key proposals from the health sector pertained to management and control of the COVID-19 pandemic along with the E-health project with emphasis on Non-Communicable Diseases.